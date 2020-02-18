The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 7
Ramon Basaldua-Palacios, 37, of Jefferson, was charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a child and three counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult. Basaldua-Palacios is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.
Danielle N. Pennington, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Pennington was released Feb. 7 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Feb. 8
Anthony S. Dishman, 45, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked. Dishman was released Feb. 8 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Ramira R. Ledezma, 31, of Crumpler, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. Ledezma was released Feb. 9 under a $500 secured bond.
Rolando Perez, 40, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Perez is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Melissa D. Rash, 40, of West Jefferson, was charged with first-degree trespassing. Rash was released Feb. 9 under a $500 secured bond.
Feb. 9
Johnathan L. Rash, 27, of West Jefferson, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, assault on a female, violation of a court order, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Rash is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $200 cash bond, a $777 cash bond, a $10,000 secured bond and a $150,000 secured bond.
Cody A. Treadway, 22, of Lansing, was charged with two counts of assault on a female. Treadway was released Feb. 9 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Mary E. Wilkerson, 31, of Creston, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Wilkerson is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.
Feb. 10
Christina R. Boone, 44, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, five counts of obtaining a property under false pretenses, simple assault and communicating threats. Boone is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $275,000 secured bond.
Miranda V. Miller, 26, was charged with two counts of IV-D non-support of child. Miller is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $250 cash bonds.
Roy R. Wilson III, 28, of Boone, was charged with a parole Violation, Wilson is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under no bond.
Feb. 11
Lacy K. Anderson, 31, of Jefferson, was charged with larceny by merchant product code fraud and first-degree trespassing. Anderson was released Feb. 12 under a $2,000 secured bond.
Jessica R. Phillips, 36, of West Jefferson, was charged with IV-D non-support of child. Phillips is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $200 cash bond.
Feb. 12
Michael J. Greene, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with possessing/distributing a meth precursor, possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation. Greene is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond.
Feb. 13
Keith A. Medley, 39, of Jefferson, was charged with attempted breaking or entering into a building, misdemeanor larceny, obtaining property under false pretenses, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and two counts of possession of tobacco by an inmate. Medley is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $1,000 secured bonds.
Feb. 14
Jonathan A. Boggs, 38, of Warrensville, was charged with a probation violation. Boggs is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
