The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 29
Lakeshia M. Foster, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with intentional child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury. Foster is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.
Joshua S. Hamm, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with intentional child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury. Hamm is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.
Tyler D. Hodges, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with second degree trespassing. Hodges was released on Nov. 29 under a $500 secured bond.
Amanda L. Prevette, 36, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony probation violation our of county, misdemeanor probation violation out of county, first degree trespassing, obtaining property under a false pretense, driving while license revoked, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and six counts of habitual larceny. Prevette is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $45,000 secured bond, a $15,000 secured bond, a $1,500 secured bond and a $20,000 secured bond.
Nov. 30
Kenneth W. Brown, 52, of Zionville was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Brown was released on Nov. 30 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Chase E. Chatham, 36, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Chatham was released on Nov. 30 under a $748 cash bond.
Ronnie A. Hall Jr., 30, of Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and attempted larceny. Hall was released on Nov. 30 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Kayla D. Neely, 30, of Knoxville, Tn., was charged with four counts of simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Neely was released on Dec. 2 under a $8,000 secured bond.
Christie L. Roberts, 36, of Deep Gap, was charged with failure to appear on felony. Roberts was released on Nov. 30 under a $15,000 unsecured bond.
Gary L. Sluder, 39, of Jefferson, was charged with probation violation. Sluder is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Dec. 1
Jedadiah A. Kilby, 39, of Jefferson, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Kilby was released on Dec. 1 under a $500 secured bond.
Julie A. McNeill, 40, of Lansing, was charged with second degree trespassing. McNeill is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Ronnie T. Rupard, 55, of Jefferson, as charged with driving while impaired and driving the wrong way on a dual lane. Rupard was released on Dec. 1 under a $500 secured bond.
Dec. 2
William C. Swift, 27, of Vilas, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation and protective order violation. Swift was released on Dec. 2 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Dec. 3
Heather L. Boone, 33, of Boone, was charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Boone is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond and a $388 cash bond.
Blake C. Huffman, 27, of Crumpler, was charged with probation violation. Huffman was released on Dec. 3 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Sincere J. Leeper, 19, of Creston, was charged with authority to arrest. Leeper was released on Dec. 3 under a $500 cash bond.
Jose L. M. Reyes, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female and probation violation. Reyes is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond and a $7,500 secured bond.
Portirio C. Reyes, 43, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired aggravated level 1, re-sentencing, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, possession of open cartons of alcohol in the passenger area and fictitious/false information to an officer. Reyes is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
Dec. 4
Cameron C. Lister, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Lister is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.
Candace M. Meservey, 37, of Glade Valley, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Meservey was released on Dec. 4.
Dec. 5
April D. Snow, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of school attendance law violation and probation violation. Snow is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $10,000 secured bonds.
Katlynn M. Stover, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with IV-D non-support of a child. Stover is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $600 cash bond.
John W. Taylor, 35, of Jefferson, was charged with altering, stealing or destroying criminal evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Taylor was released on Dec. 6 under a $3,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.