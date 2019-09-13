The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 6
Jimmy D. Jordan, 32, of Fleetwood, was charged with violation of a court order. Jordan was released Sept. 6 under a $500 secured bond.
Sept. 7
Jannie L. Dixon, 45, of Creston, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, shoplifting/concealment of goods and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Dixon is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $500 secured bonds, a $1,500 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
Pamela R. Eller, 35, of Jefferson, was charged with assaulting a government official/employee. Eller was released Sept. 8 under a $400 cash bond.
Celestine R. Greene, 27, of Jefferson, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and carrying a concealed weapon. Greene was released Sept. 7 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Steve D. Neese, 39, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Neese was released Aug. 8 under a $2,500 secured bond.
James D. Shepherd II, 38, of Fleetwood, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Shepherd was released Sept. 8 under a $1,000 secured bond and a $1,500 secured bond.
Sept. 9
Stacey A. Bare, 41, of Crumpler, was charged with six counts of IV-D non-support of child. Bare was released Sept. 12 under five $60 cash bonds and a $110 cash bond.
Davie A. Bledsoe, 31, of Crumpler, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bledsoe is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Faith N. Grogan, 23, of West Jefferson, was charged with a violation of a court order. Grogan was released Sept. 9 under a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Latashia R. Hamm, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with two probation violations, two counts of driving while license revoked and driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration. Hamm is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond and a $30,000 secured bond.
Sept. 10
Marty J. Holsclaw, 28, of Wilkesboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Holsclaw was released Sept. 10 under a $3,000 secured bond.
Steven A. Latham, 49, of Lansing, was charged with second degree trespassing. Latham was released Sept. 10 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Rickey Prevette, 56, of Hays, was charged with two counts of IV-D non-support of child. Prevette is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $200 secured bond and a $1,000 secured bond.
Kelsey N. Roark, 22, of Mountain City, Tenn., was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roark is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
Sept. 11
Coty J. Collins, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with simple assault and failure to pay money. Collins waas released Sept. 11 under a $200 cash bond.
Jamie M. Eldreth, 39, of Lansing, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, possession of an open container constituting alcohol in the passenger are, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of IV-D non-support of child. Eldreth is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $3.33 cash bonds, a $3.34 cash bond, a $200 cash bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
Michael J. Greene, 31, of Jefferson, was charged with a probation violation. Greene is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Tyler D. Lambert, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of IV-D non-support of child. Lambert was released Sept. 11 under two $80 cash bonds.
Steven A. Latham, 49, of Lansing, was charged with larceny of ginseng. Latham was released Sept. 11 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Sept. 12
Shaun C. Dehaven, 36, of Warrensville, was charged with two probation violations. Dehaven was released Sept. 12 under a $15,000 secured bond.
