The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 10
Cita J. Resendiz, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Resendiz was released on Aug. 10 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Aug. 11
Tyler N. McClure-Liddle, 22, of Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and possession of drug paraphernalia. McClure-Liddle was released on Aug. 11 under a $3,500 secured bond.
Aug. 12
Amber M. Amon, 26, of Creston, was charged with probation violation, IV-D non-support of a child and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Amon is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond, a $500 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
