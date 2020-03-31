The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 20
William J. McCoy, 52, of Lansing, was charged with a probation violation. McCoy was released March 24 under a $5,000 secured bond.
James A. Nester, 48, of Lansing, was charged with a probation violation, misdemeanor larceny and failure to appear on a misdemeanor. Nester is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond and a $25,000 secured bond.
March 27
William C. Bass, 35, of Warrensville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Bass is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $750 secured bond.
Sarah N. Maine, 37, of Jefferson, was charged with four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance, three counts of selling a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, two counts of delivering a schedule II controlled substance and selling/delivering a schedule II controlled substance. Maine is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.
March 28
Jeffery E. Cummings, 60, of Fleetwood, was charged with driving while license revoked. Cummings was released March 28 under a $450 cash bond.
March 29
Tabitha M. Fletcher, 36, of Millers Creek, was charged with larceny by removing/destroying/deactivating a component. Fletcher was released March 29 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Adam M. Kendall, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Kendall is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
