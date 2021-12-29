The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 20
John R. Collins, 38, of Pinehurst, was charged with identity theft and obtaining property under a false pretense. Collins is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $35,000 secured bond.
Meredith G. Decker, 26, of Lansing, was charged with identity theft and obtaining property under a false pretense. Decker is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $35,000 secured bond.
Dec. 21
Leslie A. Calhoun, 42, of West Jefferson, was charged with shoplifting concealment goods. Calhoun was released on Dec. 21 under a written promise.
Norman D. Critcher Jr., 42, of Warrensville, was charged with habitual felon. Critcher is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Bryan S. Green, 30, of Crumpler, was charged with driving while impaired. Green was released on Dec. 21 under a written promise.
Devon R. Stout, 18, of Laurel Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Stout was released on Dec. 21 under a $500 secured bond.
Dec. 22
Cynthia G. Roten, 48, of Creston, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and obaining property under a false pretense. Roten was released on Dec. 22 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Jennifer N. Tobin, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Tobin is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 cash bond and a $25,000 secured bond.
Dec. 23
April D. Anderson, 36, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny, aiding and abetting larceny, giving fictitious/false information to an officer and resisting a public officer. Anderson was released on Dec. 24 under a $5,000 secured bond and an $8,000 secured bond.
Dwight E. Baldwin, 42, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and resisting a public officer. Baldwin was released on Dec. 24 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Dec. 25
Faith A. Swift, 32, of Laurel Bloomery, Tn., was charged with possession of a firearm by felon. Swift was released on Dec. 26 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Dec. 27
Joshua D. Maine, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with altering a title/registration card/tag, three counts of driving while license revoked, three counts of operating a vehicle with no inspection, driving/allowing a vehicle with no registration, two counts of having an expired registration card/tag, driving while license revoked but not under impaired revocation and failure to report an accident. Maine is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $750 cash bond.
Dec. 28
Danielle N. Pennington, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with aiding and abetting larceny, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor probation violation, five counts of driving while license revoked but not under impaired revocation, driving while impaired, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, exceeding a safe speed, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, allowing an unlicensed to drive, three counts of driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, three counts of operating a vehicle with no inspection, altering a title/registration card/tag an second degree trespassing. Pennington is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond and a $20,000 secured bond.
