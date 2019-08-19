The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 9
Michael W. Brown, 53, of Creston, was charged with driving while license revoked. Brown was released Aug. 9 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Fritz M. Milam, 60, of Creston, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, altering/stealing/destroying criminal evidence and carrying a concealed weapon. Milam was released Aug. 13 under a $8,000 secured bond.
Patrick A. Musgrove, 58, of Creston, was charged with assaulting a government official/employee. Musgrove is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Aug. 10
Chelsea A. Cobb, 27, of Todd, was charged with two counts of driving while license revoked, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, a probation violation, possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and misdemeanor larceny. Cobb is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond, a $7,500 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
Joseph T. Green II, 32, of Warrensville, was charged with two probation violations. Green was released Aug. 10 under to $5,000 secured bonds.
Tyler N. McClure-Liddle, 20, of Jefferson, was charged with a probation violation. McClure-Liddle is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Coral R. Parker, 26, of Bakerville, was charged with fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, driving/allowing motor vehicle with no registration, two counts of driving while license revoked, two probation violations and expired registration card/tag. Parker is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond, a $10,000 secured bond and a $20,000 cash bond.
Jose L. M. Reyes, 23, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with driving while impaired. Reyes was released Aug. 10 under a $1,000 secured bond.
James D. Wilczewski, 54, of Creston, was charged with misdemeanor stalking. Wilczewski was released Aug. 10 under a written promise.
Aug. 11
Tommy A. Combs, 48, of Lansing, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Combs was released Aug. 11 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Aug. 12
Rodney R. Dugger, 46, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, assault on a female, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dugger was released Aug. 12 under a $3,500 secured bond and two $500 secured bonds.
Jacob S. Moretz, 21, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area and possession of drug paraphernalia. Moretz was released Aug. 13 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Joey A. Ponce, 28, of Crumpler, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ponce is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Jamius R. Wright, 32, of Lansing, was charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Wright is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Aug. 14
Harley M. Taylor, 20, of Crumpler, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Taylor was released Aug. 14 under a $370 secured bond.
Michael L. Wilson, 60, of Creston, was charged with two probation violations. Wilson is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $800 cash bond.
Aug. 15
Tony L. Nichols, 44, of Warrensville, was charged with driving while license revoked. Nichols is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Brittany S. Phipps, 26, of Fleetwood, was charged with a probation violation. Phipps was released Aug. 15 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Joseph L. Teachout, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault by strangulation and assault on a female. Teachout is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Aug. 16
Gregory L. Richardson, 50, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed gun and resisting a public officer. Richardson is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.