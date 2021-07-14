The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 6
Michael R. Herke, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with IV-D non-support of a child. Herke is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 cash bond.
Phillip A. McCraw, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with violating a court order. McCraw is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Jeffery P. McGalliard, 39, of Warrensville, was charged with resisting a public officer, misdemeanor larceny and parole violation. McGalliard is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
July 7
William N. Fink, 41, of Jefferson, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute methamphetamine. Fink was released on July 7 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Brian L. Miller, 40, of Jefferson, was charged if IV-D non-support of a child. Miller was released on July 7 under a $500 secured bond.
Anthony D. Phipps, 31, of Crumpler, was charged with IV-D non-support of a child. Phipps is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $565 cash bond.
Kenneth E. Weaver, 60, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute and second degree trespassing. Weaver is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond and a $7,500 secured bond.
July 8
Anthony D. Barker, 52, of Mars Hill, was charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Barker is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Leonardo M. Bonilla, 22, of Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and having no operators license. Bonilla was released on July 8 under a written promise.
Jeremy L. Church, 24, of Valley Crucis, was charged with felon possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute.
Brian A. Dishman, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked but not impaired revocation, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance.
Jeffery L. Eastridge, 47, of Creston, was charged with fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, driving left of center, carrying a concealed weapon, driving a motor vehicle with no registration, resisting a public officer, possession of marijuana up to half-an-ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Eastridge is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Timothy D. Hartzog Jr., 24, of Lansing, was charged with felony harboring of a fugitive and four counts of resisting a public officer. Hartzog was released on July 8 under a $7,500 secured bond.
Brandon I. Peterson, 32, of Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana up to half-an-ounce. Peterson is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $278 cash bond.
Brittany S. Phipps, 27, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of child support. Phipps is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $490 cash bonds.
Ross Y. Summey, 23, of Boone, was charged with reckless driving and wanton disregard and two counts of possession of methamphetamine. Summey was released on July 8 under a $2,500 unsecured bond and a $10,000 unsecured bond.
July 9
Darien C. McCulloch, 23, of Fleetwood, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. McCulloch was released on July 9 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
July 10
Michael B. Absher, 36, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Absher was released on July 10 under a written promise.
Mark A. Edwards, 36, of West Jefferson, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and failure to pay money. Edwards was released on July 10 under a $200 secured bond.
Jody L. Milam, 46, of Creston, was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked but not impaired revocation, driving while license revoked with impaired revocation, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving a motor vehicle with no registration and operating a vehicle with no inspection. Milam is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond and a $15,000 secured bond.
July 11
James A. Chance, 46, homeless, was charged with two counts of assault on a female, breaking or entering and first degree trespassing, entering and remaining. Chance is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $2,000 secured bonds.
William S. Perry, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female, injury to personal property and injury to real property. Perry is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Angela M. Stafford, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats. Stafford is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center with a bond to be set.
