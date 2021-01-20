The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 11
Cherri L. Roark, 43, of Crumpler, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Roark was released on Jan. 11 under a $450 cash bond.
Laramie S. Roark, 43, of Crumpler, was charged with aiding and abetting larceny. Roark was released on Jan. 11 under a $450 cash bond.
Jan. 13
Christopher J. Hicks, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with harboring a fugitive and resisting a public officer. Hicks is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond.
Charles F. Hodge III, 20, of Charlotte, was charged with two counts of uttering a forged instrument, two counts of resisting a public officer, uttering a forged endorsement and five counts of possession of a counterfeit instrument. Hodge was released on Jan. 14 under a $3,000 secured bond, a $500 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
Derek W. Scism, 29, of Blowing Rock, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Scism is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Jan. 14
Robin L. Reeves, 59, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Reeves was released on Jan. 14 under a written promise.
Jan. 15
Amber M. Amon, 25, of Creston, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, selling a schedule II controlled substance, selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, probation violation and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Amon is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond, a $5,000 secured bond and a $1,000 secured bond.
Timmothy J. Hardin, 48, of Fleetwood, was charged with assault on a female and resisting a public officer. Hardin was released on Jan. 16 under a $1,000 secured bond and a $1,500 secured bond.
Thomas F. Jones, 26, of Whitetop, was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, driving left of center, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving or allowing to drive a motor vehicle with no registration, giving, lending or borrowing a license plate, no motorcycle endorsement, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of a stolen automobile, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Jones is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond, a $25,000 secured bond and a $20,000 secured bond.
Jeremy A. Scism, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with parole violation and assault on a female. Scism is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Jan. 16
Nikki R. Romans, 32, of Todd, was charged with carrying a concealed gun. Romans was released on Jan. 16 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Jan. 17
Justin S. Billings, 27, of Traphill, was charged with IV-D non-support of a child. Billings is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 cash bond.
Destiny S. Travis, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of driving while license revoked and simple assault. Travis was released on Jan. 17 under a $500 secured bond, a $200 cash bond and a $3,000 secured bond.
Jan. 18
Timothy D. Carter, 34, of Crumpler, was charged with driving while impaired. Carter was released on Jan. 18.
Ryan S. Goss, 36, of Boone, was charged with driving while license revoked. Goss was released on Jan. 18 under a written promise.
