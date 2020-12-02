The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 20
Troy S. Latham, 40, of Creston, was charged with failing to appear on charges of driving while license revoked. Latham was released Nov. 20 under a $750 cash bond.
Mark E. Miller, 41, of Creston, was charged with resisting a public officer. Miller was released Nov. 20 under a $3,000 secured bond.
Nov. 21
Jody C. Blevins, 40, of Lansing, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and driving while license revoked. Blevins was released Nov. 21 under a $500 secured bond and a $15,000 secured bond.
Jeremy S. Eldreth, 36, of Warrensville, was charged with simple possession of a schedule V controlled substance. Eldreth was released Nov. 21 under a $500 secured bond.
David W. May, 51, of Warrensville, was charged with simple possession of a schedule V controlled substance. May was released Nov. 21 under a $500 secured bond.
Daniel R. Phipps, 30, of Creston, was charged with simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Phipps was released Nov. 21 under a $3,000 secured bond.
Jennifer K. Walton, 47, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a schedule V controlled substance. Walton was released Nov. 21 under a $500 secured bond.
Marcos R. Zuniga, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked and failing to appear on charges of driving while impaired and no operator’s license. Zuniga was released Nov. 22 under a $500 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
Nov. 22
Emily O. Hartzog, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Hartzog was released Nov. 27 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Nov. 23
Teaira L. Hawkins, 28, of North Wilkes, was charged with resisting a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hawkins was released Nov. 24 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Nov. 25
Heather L. Boone, 32, of Boone, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Boone was released Nov. 26 under a $3,000 secured bond.
Teresa G. Fink, 40, was charged with simple assault. Fink was released Nov. 27 under a $500 secured bond.
James C. Miller, 21, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Miller was released Nov. 25 under a $7,500 secured bond.
Nov. 26
Michael A. Calhoun, 58, of Jefferson, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Calhoun is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Jacob S. Moretz, 22, of Jefferson, was charged with failing to appear on charges of a probation violation. Moretz is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
Nov. 27
Zoey F. Church, 18, of Crumpler, was charged with driving while impaired. Church was released Nov. 27 under a custody release.
Matthew S. Johnson, 39, of Taylorsville, was charged with simple assault. Johnson was released Nov. 28 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Hunter P. Scott, 23, of Mouth of Wilson, Va., was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Scott was released Nov. 27 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Paul A. Smith II, 50, of Fleetwood, was charged with failing to appear on charges of three probation violations, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag. Smith is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond and a $30,000 secured bond.
James R. Stanley, 40, of Creston, was charged with three probation violations. Stanley is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Brittany M. Turner, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with failing to appear on charges of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Turner is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.
Nov. 28
Robert D. Cox, 47, of Crumpler, was charged with two counts of second-degree trespassing and communicating threats. Cox was released Nov. 28 under a $500 secured bond.
Laura A. Hughes, 41, of Brookesville, Fl., was charged with failing to appear on charges of driving while license revoked and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces. Hughes is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Andrew W. Noblett, 42, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Noblett was released Nov. 28 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Jose L. M. Reyes, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, resisting a public officer and failing to appear on charges of driving while license revoked, resisting a public officer and injury to personal property. Reyes is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
Nov. 29
Chase E. Chatham, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Chatham was released Nov. 29 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Patricia A. Key, 65, of Creston, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Key was released Nov. 29 under a $200 cash bond.
