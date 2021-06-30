The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 19
Eric H. Burns, 40, of Lansing, was charged with injury to personal property and assault on a female. Burns was released on June 21 under two $1,000 secured bonds.
June 21
Paul M. Emmons, 42, Jonesville, was charged with fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, failing to heed light or siren, driving while license revoked, aggressive driving, two counts of resisting a public officer, operating a vehicle with no inspection, altering a title, registration, card or tag, possessing an expired inspection sticker, probation violation, assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious injury, parole violation, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule V controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Emmons is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond, a $495 cash bond and a $3,500 secured bond.
Adam M. Hernandez, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with probation violation. Hernandez is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 cash bond.
Ashley E. Lafferty, 39, of Millers Creek, was charged with assault on a female. Lafferty was released on June 21 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Larry T. Latham, 41, of Creston, was charged with felony larceny, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation. Latham was released on June 21 under a $10,000 secured bond and a $4,000 secured bond.
Kelly W. Miller, 37, of Lansing, was charged with parole violation. Miller was released on June 23 under no bond.
Jonathan D. Minton, 26, of Lenoir, was charged with five counts of removing, destructing or deactivating a larceny component. Minton is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.
April D. Snow, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with probation violation and school attendance law violation. Snow was released on June 21 under a $5,000 unsecured bond.
June 22
Christopher T. Greene, 37, of Purlear, was charged with a harassing phone call. Greene was released on June 22 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Timothy C. Harless, 36, of West Jefferson, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order, probation violation, two counts of driving while license revoked, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, injury to personal property, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Harless is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
June 23
Anthony E. Belts Jr., 35, of Concord, was charged with felony larceny, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, resisting a public officer, reckless driving and driving while license revoked. Belts is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond.
Sebastian R. Best, 18, of Fleetwood, was charged with two counts of contributing delinquency of a juvenile, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana greater than half-an-ounce to one-and-a-half ounces. Best was released on June 23 under a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Christopher M. Darden, 30, of Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Darden is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Sarah E. Johnson, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with contributing delinquency of a juvenile. Johnson was released on June 23 under a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Tina A. Lewis, 56, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Lewis was released on June 25 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
June 24
Austin A. Davis, 25, of Lansing, was charged with probation violation. Davis was released on June 27 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Rene C. Martin, 39, of Ennice, was charged with assault on a female. Martin was released on June 25 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Douglas R. Owen, 45, of Jefferson, was charged with probation violation. Owen is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
June 26
Dennis D. Combs, 41, of Lansing, was charged with failure to pay child support. Combs was released on June 26 under a $5,000 cash bond.
June 27
Virginia M. Bellanca, 50, of Crumpler was charged with possession of marijuana up to half-an-ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple assault. Bellanca is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Benjamin C. Blevins, 31, of Siler City, was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, two counts of resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and assault on a government official. Blevins is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
