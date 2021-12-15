The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 6
Bryan A. Greer, 27, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Greer was released on Dec. 6 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Isabel D. A. Mendez, 43, of Jefferson, was charged with obtaining property under a false pretense. Mendez was released on Dec. 6 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Dec. 7
Teresa G. Fink, 41, of Winston Salem, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive and resisting a public officer. Fink is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Dec. 8
Jessica N. Blevins, 41, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Blevins was released on Dec. 8 under a written promise.
Ashley N. Craig, 24, of Silas Creek, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Craig is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $45,000 secured bond.
Dec. 9
Kevin G. Neal, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with non IV-D support of a child, attempting to break and/or enter a building, two counts of misdemeanor larceny and second degree trespassing. Neal is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $680 cash bond and a $9,000 secured bond.
Dec. 11
Audrey M. Blevins, 42, of White Top, Va. was charged with possession of stolen goods. Blevins was released on Dec. 11 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Dec. 12
Joseph L. Anderson, 27, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with obtaining property under a false pretense, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. Anderson is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.
Brandy L. Wingler, 35, of Millers Creek, was charged with two counts of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a merchant product code fraud, obtaining property under a false pretense, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wingler is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond and a $15,000 secured bond.
