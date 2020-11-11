The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 30
Donald L. Mash Jr., 40, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked, violating a domestic violence protection order and domestic criminal trespassing. Mash was released Oct. 30 under a $500 unsecured bond and a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Diego J. Paiva, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with three counts of assault by strangulation. Paiva was released Oct. 30 under a $30,000 secured bond.
Terry A. Rash, 55, of Todd, was charged with obtaining property under false pretenses. Rash was released Oct. 30 under a $3,500 secured bond.
Angela M. Richardson, 50, of Moravian Falls, was charged with obtaining property under false pretenses. Richardson was released Oct. 30 under a $3,500 secured bond.
Oct. 31
Patricia S. Matkins, 38, of Warrensville, was charged with a misdemeanor probation violation. Matkins was released Oct. 31 under a $500 secured bond.
Cynthia M. Reyna, 32, of Newland, was charged with resisting a public officer and permitting the operation of a vehicle with no insurance. Reyna was released Oct. 31 under a $500 secured bond.
Jamius R. Wright, 34, of Lansing, was charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Wright was released Oct. 31 under a $500 secured bond.
Nov. 1
Derrick L. Barker, 22, of Lansing, was charged with driving while license revoked and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Barker was released Nov. 1 under a $500 secured bond.
Chaysen B. Conner, 23, of Jefferson, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to heed lights or sirens, driving while license revoked and driving/allowing registration plate not displayed. Conner was released Nov. 1 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Joshua W. Dowd, 38, of Fleetwood, was charged with failing to appear on charges of embezzlement. Dowd was released Nov. 1 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Charles L. Hamm, 55, of Warrensville, was charged with two counts of assault on a female and communicating threats. Hamm is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.
Brian N. Williams, 39, of Lansing, was charged with simple assault. Williams was released Nov. 1 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Nov. 2
Maximo M. Angeles, 41, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Angeles was released Nov. 2 under a written promise.
Jimmy D. Worley Jr., 42, of Fleetwood, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation. Worley is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond and a $15,000 secured bond.
Nov. 3
April M. Jasso, 43, of Sparta, was charged with a probation violation and failing to appear on charges of first-degree trespassing, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jasso is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond and a $80,000 secured bond.
Robert L. Robinson Jr., 40, of West Jefferson, was charged with a probation violation. Robinson is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Joshua K. Rockwell, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with failing to appear on charges of two counts of assault on a female, a probation violation, injury to personal property, resisting a public officer and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Rockwell is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond.
Nov. 5
Tiffany A. Boyd, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Boyd was released Nov. 5 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Ashley N. Craig, 23, of Silas Creek, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and possession of drug paraphernalia and failing to appear on charges of second-degree trespassing. Craig is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $1,000 secured bonds and a $4,500 secured bond.
Kaitlyn D. Greer, 23, of Creston, was charged with failing to appear on charges of possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Greer was released Nov. 6 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Timothy C. Harless, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with a probation violation and failing to appear on charges of shoplifting. Harless is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Corey A. Richardson, 34, of Wilkes, was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, three counts of resisting a public officer, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, failure to heed light or siren, expired registration card/tag, possession of a stolen automobile and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Richardson is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $15,000 secured bonds and a $25,000 secured bond.
Nov. 6
David G. Osborne, 50, of Boone, was charged with breaking and/or entering and felony larceny. Osborne is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
