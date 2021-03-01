The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 21
Derly Mendoza-Agua, 18, was charged with breaking and or entering, larceny after breaking or entering, possession of stolen goods and injury to real property. Mendoza-Agua is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $35,000 secured bond.
Feb. 22
William Z. Billings, 29, of Wilkesboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Billings was released on Feb. 23 under a $225 cash bond.
Abraham G. Jordan, 30, of Fleetwood, was charged with conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and carrying a concealed gun. Jordan is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.
Derrick M. Wilhaus, 28, of Laurel springs, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. Wilhaus is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond.
Nathan L. Woodie, 30, of Crumpler, was charged with assault on a female, misdemeanor larceny, driving while license revoked, hit and run with failure to stop and property damage, probation violation and resisting a public officer. Woodie is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $50,000 secured bonds.
Feb. 23
Allen G. Andrews, 52, of Sparta, was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Andrews is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
Jason K. Boggs, 41, of Laurel Springs, was charged with probation violation. Boggs was released on Feb. 24 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Dakota A. Brunner, 21, of Roanoke, Va., was charged with resisting a public officer and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Brunner is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
Amanda D. Carpenter, 37, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carpenter was released on Feb. 23 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Tori M. Dowell, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dowell is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,500 secured bond.
Dennis B. Roten, 44, of Crumpler, was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order. Roten was released on Feb. 23 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Feb. 24
James M. Aparicio, 19, of Creston, was charged with speeding, reckless driving and driving with no operator's license. Aparicio was released on Feb. 24 under a $500 secured bond.
Adam M. Hernandez, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and simple possession of a schedule VI. Hernandez is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $450 cash bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
Danielle N. Pennington, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of a schedule V controlled substance. Pennington is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
