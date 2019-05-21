The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 12
Deborah L. Wilcox, 61, of West Jefferson, was charged with no operator’s license and driving while impaired. Wilcox was released May 15 under a $1,000 secured bond.
May 13
Pamela R. Eller, 35, of Jefferson, was charged with second degree trespass and assaulting a government official/employee. Eller is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.
May 14
Chad R. Coldiron, 36, of Fleetwood, was charged with driving while license revoked and IV-D non-support of child. Coldiron was released May 14 under a $500 cash bond and a $1,000 secured bond.
Tammy L. Lee, 54, of Sparta, was charged with three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of delivering methamphetamine, three counts of possession of methamphetamine and three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine. Lee is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
Timothy G. Lemly Jr., 33, of Fleetwood, was charged with four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, five counts of possession of methamphetamine, five counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance. Lemly is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.
Randall W. Mash, 47, of Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Mash was released May 14 under a $7,000 secured bond.
Derek W. Scism, 27, of Blowing Rock, was charged with possession of a stolen automobile. Scism is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $12,000 secured bond.
Jeremy A. Scism, 30, of Blowing Rock, was charged with possession of a stolen automobile and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces. Scism is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
May 16
Veronica M. Bishob, 40, of Jefferson, was charged with a probation violation. Bishop is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Jamie M. Eldreth, 38, of Lansing, was charged with driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, possession of an open container constituting alcohol in the passenger area and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Eldreth was released May 16 under a $1,000 secured bond.
