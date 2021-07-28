The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 16
Kevin D. Burchette, 40, of Warrensville, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana greater than half-an-ounce to one-and-a-half ounces, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, driving while license revoked and five counts of authority to arrest. Burchette is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond and a $25,000 secured bond.
July 17
Patricia M. Bare, 42, of Laurel Springs, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny. Bare is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Anthony G. Hopkins Jr., 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with probation violation and assault on a female. Hopkins was released on July 17 under a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Randall M. King, 51, of Laurel Springs, was charged with aiding and abetting larceny and misdemeanor larceny. King is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
Robert A. Noffsinger Jr., 69, of Crumpler, was charged with driving while impaired, having no operators license and aggressive driving. Noffsinger was release on July 18.
Allen Q. Woods, 59, of Creston, was charged with traffic offense — free text and reckless driving. Woods was released on July 17 under a $500 unsecured bond.
July 18
Jakob D. Benge, 20, of Lansing, was charged with driving while impaired. Benge was released on July 18.
July 19
James A. Eller, 48, of Crumpler, was charged with secret peeping. Eller was released on July 19 under a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Joseph P. Graham Jr., 46, of Lansing, was charged with probation violation. Graham was released on July 21 under a $20,000 secured bond.
Parker M. Simino, 18, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Simino was released on July 19 under a $253 secured bond.
July 20
Tonya D. Miles, 53, of Ferguson, was charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper backing, altering a title, registration, card or tag, operating a vehicle with no inspection and driving a motor vehicle with no registration. Miles was released on July 21 under a $800 secured bond and a $700 secured bond.
Derrick M. Wilhaus, 28, of Laurel Springs, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. Wilhaus was released on on July 20 under a $3,000 secured bond.
July 21
Marlin L. Hess, 64, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Hess was released on July 22 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Robert B. Woodie, 35, of Crumpler, was charged with defrauding drug/alcohol screen tests and probation violation. Woodie was released on July 22 under a $2,500 secured bond and a $25,000 secured bond.
July 22
Melanie L. Jones, 40, of Warrensville, was charged with failure to appear on a felony, failure to appear on a misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of probation violation, two counts of school attendance law violation and driving while license revoked. Jones is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond and a $30,000 secured bond.
Brian J. Severt, 45, of Wilkesboro, was charged with non IV-D support of a child. Severt is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $58,035.89 cash bond.
