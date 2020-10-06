The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 26
Jeffrey A. Poe, 56, was charged with assaulting a government official/employee, resisting a public officer and second-degree trespassing. Poe is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Sept. 27
Eric H. Main, 25, of Creston, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, extradition/fugitive of other state and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Main is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,00 secured bond, a $1,500 secured bond and two $5,000 secured bonds.
Allison B. Roark, 26, of Creston, was charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roark was released Sept. 27 under a $500 secured bond.
Jacob A. Roten, 20, of Warrensville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, driving while license revoked, resisting a public officer, speeding and aggressive driving. Roten was released Sept. 27 under a $1,000 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Sept. 28
Hunter L. Luther, 22, of Jefferson, was charged with fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and failing to appear on charges of five counts of driving while license revoked, two counts of fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, two counts of operating a vehicle with no insurance, failure to stop at a stop sign or red light and expired inspection sticker. Luther was released Sept. 28 under a $500 secured bond.
Christopher J. Medley, 36, of Creston, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Medley was released Sept. 28 under a $500 secured bond and two $2,500 secured bonds.
Sept. 29
Jose L. M. Reyes, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked. Reyes was released Sept. 29 under a $500 secured bond.
Ashley B. Wyatt, 28, of Lansing, was charged with failing to appear on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a probation violation. Wyatt is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.
Oct. 1
Daniel D. Alejandro, 26, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Alejandro was released Oct. 1 under a written promise.
Jacob S. Moretz, 22, of Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and failing to appear on charges of driving while impaired, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area, aiding and abetting a larceny, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, driving/allowing a motor vehicle not displaying the registration plate and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Moretz is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond, a $1,000 secured bond, a $2,500 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
Oct. 2
Cassandra L. Dennis, 36, of Elkin, was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license revoked. Dennis is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond and a $50,000 secured bond.
