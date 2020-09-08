The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 29
Tiffany A. Boyd, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats. Boyd was released Aug. 29 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Blake C. Huffman, 26, of Crumpler, was charged with not paying child support and failing to appear on charges of driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. Huffman was released Aug. 29 under two $1,000 unsecured bonds and a $1,200 cash bond.
Anthony D. Phipps, 31, of Crumpler, was charged with failing to appear on charges of possession of a counterfeit instrument. Phipps was released Aug. 29 under a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Joshua A. Royal, 37, of Jefferson, was charged with IV-D non-support of child. Royal was released Aug. 29 under a $300 cash bond.
Brian J. Severt, 44, of Wilkesboro, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Severt was released Aug. 29 under a written promise.
Aug. 31
Adam M. Hernandez, 27, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration and permitting the operation of a vehicle with no insurance. Hernandez was released Aug. 31 under a $6,000 secured bond.
Danielle N. Pennington, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving while license revoked. Pennington was released Aug. 31 under a $3,500 secured bond.
Amanda L. Prevette, 34, of Fleetwood, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Prevette was released Aug. 31 under a $3,000 secured bond.
Gary L. Sluder, 38, of Jefferson, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces. Sluder is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.
Sept. 1
Jennifer K. Walton, 46, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, simple assault and communicating threats. Walton was released Sept. 1 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Sept. 2
Crystal A. Brown, 36, of Purlear, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown was released Sept. 2 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Dennis D. Combs, 41, of Lansing, was charged with driving while license revoked. Combs was released Sept. 2 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Ronnie D. Roberts, 28, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and interfering with an electronic monitoring device. Roberts is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond and a $15,000 secured bond.
Sept. 3
Darrell W. Blevins, 43, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. Blevins was released Sept. 3 under a $3,500 secured bond.
Emily O. Hartzog, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and failure to pay monies. Hartzog was released Sept. 3 under a $320 cash bond.
Ricky L. Pruitt, 42, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pruitt is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond.
