The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 6
Jody C. Blevins, 39, of Lansing, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Blevins was released June 6 under a $500 unsecured bond.
June 7
Juan Acevedo, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Acevedo was released June 7 under a $500 secured bond.
Abram L. Diaz, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Diaz was released June 7 under a $500 secured bond.
Maik M. Garcia, 21, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and no operator's license. Garcia was released June 7 under a $500 secured bond.
Abraham G. Jordan, 30, of Fleetwood, was charged with operating a vehicle with no insurance and driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration. Jordan was released June 7 under a $500 unsecured bond.
June 8
Adam N. Jones, 38, of Warrensville, was charged with two probation violations, driving while license revoked and resisting a public officer. Jones is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond and a $25,000 secured bond.
June 9
Brian N. Williams, 39, of Lansing, was charged with assault on a female. Williams was released June 10 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
June 10
Chase N. Canter, 22, of Fleetwood, was charged with breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking/entering. Canter is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Jody L. Milam, 45, of Creston, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, three counts of driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no insurance, giving/lending/borrowing a license plate, expired registration card or tag and no operator's license. Milam was released June 12 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Tony L. Miller, 41, of Laurel Springs, was charged with a probation violation. Miller was released June 11 under a $10,000 secured bond.
June 11
Jonathan A. Boggs, 39, of Warrensville, was charged with a probation violation. Boggs is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Ethan S. Ferguson, 22, of Creston, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Ferguson was released June 12 under a $500 secured bond.
Ronnie A. Hall Jr., 29, of Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Hall was released June 12 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Allen W. Shepherd, 43, of Creston, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, felonious restraint and a parole violation. Shepherd is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.
June 12
Larnell A. Beals, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Beals was released June 12 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Cynthia G. Roten, 47, of Creston, was charged with simple assault. Roten was released June 12 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Jennifer K. Walton, 46, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault and two probation violations. Walton is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a written promise and two $7,500 secured bonds.
