The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 4
Danny M. Horton, 48, of Jefferson, was charged with parole violation. Mack is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center without bond.
Tyler D. Lambert, 27, of Lansing, was charged with communicating threats. Lambert was released on Jan. 4 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Ashley B. Wyatt, 28, of Lansing, was charged with probation violation. Wyatt is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Jan. 7
James H. Ogburn Jr., 37, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault by strangulation, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and false imprisonment. Ogburn was released on Jan. 7 under a $25,000 secured bond.
Jan. 8
Danielle N. Pennington, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Pennington was released on Jan. 8 under a $500 unsecured bond.
