The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 6
Taylor S. Hash, 32, of Sparta, was charged with simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hash was released on May 6 under a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Mikee D. McLeod, 38, of Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. McLeod is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $3,000 secured bonds.
May 7
Savannah J. Whittington, 27, of West Jefferson, was charged with school attendance law violation. Whittington was released on May 7 under a $500 secured bond.
May 8
Robert M. Blackburn, 32, of Crumpler, was charged with two counts of assault on a female. Blackburn is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
May 9
Jacob R. Toliver, 33, of Todd, was charged with indecent liberties with a child. Toliver was released on May 10 under a $50,000 secured bond.
May 10
Juan M. Arellano-Lopez, 47, of Jefferson, was charged with indecent liberties with a child. Arellano-Lopez was released on May 10 under a $25,000 unsecured bond.
Adam M. Hernandez, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to half-an-ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny, possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of probation violation. Hernandez is being held at Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond and a $25,000 secured bond.
Danielle N. Pennington, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor aiding and abetting, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to half-an-ounce. Pennington was released on May 11 under a $1,000 secured bond.
May 11
Layne S. Ham, 27, of Lansing, was charged with communicating threats. Ham was released on May 11 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Elijah F. Shupe, 35, of Creston, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Shupe was released on May 11 under a written promise.
May 12
Edwin C. Hinrichs III, 53, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of assault on a female. Hinrichs was released on May 12 under a $1,500 unsecured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Victor S. Padilla, 48, of West Jefferson, was charged with three counts of assault on a female. Padilla was released on May 13 under a $1,000 secured bond and a $1,500 secured bond.
May 13
Christopher J. Hicks, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, possessing/selling/buying a firearm with the serial number removed, breaking or entering, defrauding an innkeeper, possession of drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor probation violation. Hicks is being held at Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Corena L. Taylor, 57, of Lansing, was charged with removing/destructing/deactivating a larceny component and misdemeanor larceny. Taylor was released on May 14 under a $1,500 secured bond.
May 14
Danielle E. Bouchelle, 27, of Fleetwood, was charged with two counts of resisting a public officer, obtaining property under a false pretense, second degree trespassing, misdemeanor larceny, altering a title/registration or card/tag, using an expired registration card tag, driving while license revoked and having an expired or no inspection. Bouchelle is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Tiffany A. Boyd, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Boyd was released on May 14 under a $2,000 appeal bond.
Patricia C. Paul, 42, of Sparta, was charged with second degree trespassing. Paul was released on May 14 under a $500 secured bond.
May 15
Samuel P. Pack Jr., 41, of Crumpler, was charged with simple assault. Pack is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
May 16
Jospeh W. Dunning, 38, of Lansing, was arrested and released on May 16. No charge data was given.
Crystal D. Medley, 39, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Medley was released on May 16 under a $5,000 secured bond.
May 17
Herbert A. Brown Jr., 64, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Brown was released on May 17 under a $1,500 secured bond.
