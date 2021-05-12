The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 3
Larnell A. Beals, 29, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Beals was released on May 3 under a $750 secured bond.
May 4
Alexander J. Adorno, 34, of Lenoir, was charged with driving while impaired. Adorno was released on May 4 under a written promise.
May 5
Lisa D. Davis, 52, of Laurel Springs, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, felony larceny and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Davis was released on May 6 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Andrew W. Noblett, 42, of West Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats. Noblett was released on May 5 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
May 6
Spencer N. Travis, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with school attendance law violation and three counts of driving while license revoked. Travis was released on May 6 under a $500 secured bond.
