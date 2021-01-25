The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 19
Justina B. Coburn, 54, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked and a hit and run. Coburn was released on Jan. 19 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Jody L. Milam, 46, of Creston, was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and probation violation. Milam was released on Jan. 19 under a $3,000 secured bond, a $300 secured bond and a $500 secured bond.
Jan. 20
Meredith G. Decker, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and probation violation. Decker was released on Jan. 20 under a $750 secured bond.
David W. Lee, 35, of Jefferson, was charged with assault of a government official/employee, resisting a public officer, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and second degree trespassing. Lee is being held at Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Jan. 21
Miranda V. Miller, 27, of Jefferson, was charged with parole violation. Miller is being held at Ashe County Detention Center without bond.
Jacob R. Toliver, 33, of Todd, was charged with one count of second degree sex offense exploiting a minor and one count of third degree sex offense exploiting a minor. Toliver is being held at Ashe County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.
Sharon S. Williams, 56, of Morganton, was charged with driving while impaired, simple possession of a schedule V controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Williams was released on Jan. 21 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Jan. 22
Derek V. Greer, 35, of Creston, was charged with assault on a female and violation of a domestic violence protection order. Greer was released on Jan. 22 under a $2,000 secured bond.
Tammy M. Hardin, 39, of Jefferson was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premisses, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine. Hardin was released on Jan. 24 under a $250,000 secured bond, a $3,500 secured bond and a $50,000 secured bond.
Gary L. Mahala, 40, of Creston, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Lee was released on Jan. 22 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Tiffany M. Severt-Rodriguez, 30, of Jefferson, was charged with breaking or entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and or entering, larceny after breaking or entering, injury to personal property and injury to real property. Severt-Rodriguez is being held at Ashe County Detention Center under a $35,000 secured bond.
Bryan W. Stanley, 40, of Jefferson, was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine. Stanley was released on Jan. 23 under a $250,000 secured bond and a $25,000 secured bond.
Troy A. Waln, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with extradition of a fugitive from another state. Waln is being held at Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
Jan. 23
Devante T. Mountain, 25, of Todd, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Mountain was released on Jan. 23 under a written promise.
Jan. 24
Herrera B. Eduardo, 41, Jefferson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a place controlled substance. Eduardo is being held at Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond and a $15,000 secured bond.
Tyler N. McClure-Liddle, 22, of Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. McClure-Liddle was released on Jan. 24 under a $500 secured bond.
