The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 16
Deborah L. Wilcox, 63, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Wilcox was released on March 17 under a $500 secured bond.
March 17
Elijah A. Bledsoe, 26, of Todd, was charged with probation violation. Bledsoe was released on March 17 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Mason C. Harris Jr., 27, of Crumpler, was charged with violation of a court order. Harris was released on March 17 under a $2,500 unsecured bond.
March 18
Michael A. Butler, 28, of Boone, was charged with assault on a female. Butler was released on March 18 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
March 19
William C. Bass, 36, of West Jefferson, was charged with second degree trespassing. Bass was released on March 21 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Jeremy M. Phipps, 34, of Crumpler, was charged with extradition of a fugitive from another state. Phipps is held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.
Dale P. Yeoman, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with attempted uttering. Yeoman was released on March 20 under a $1,000 secured bond.
March 20
Nicole L. Blakeman, 20, of Todd, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Blakeman was released on March 20.
Daniel L. Grubb, 28, of Lansing, was charged with driving while license revoked, driving left of center, failure to report accident, operating a vehicle with no insurance, probation violation out of county. Grubb is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 unsecured bond and a $1,500 secured bond.
Nicholas Hernandez, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Hernandez is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center. As of March 22 his bond had not been set.
March 21
Lacy K. Dishman, 32, of Jefferson, was charged with probation violation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Dishman is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond and a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Kelly W. Miller, 37, of Lansing, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, breaking or entering and injury to personal property. Miller was released on March 21 under a $2,500 secured bond.
March 22
Douglas P. Forrester, 32, of Mountain City, Tenn., was charged with carrying a concealed gun. Forrester was released on March 22 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
