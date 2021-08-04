The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 23
Derrick L. Barker, 23, of Lansing, was charged with assault by strangulation, assault on a female, two counts of driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no inspection, permitting operation of a vehicle with no inspection, driving a motor vehicle with no registration, altering a title, registration, card or tag and two counts of probation violation. Barker is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond, a $25,000 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Andrew W. Noblett, 42, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Noblett was released on July 23 under a $2,500 secured bond.
July 25
Joshua C. H. Roten, 21, of Glendale Springs, was charged with driving after consuming under 21 and driving while impaired. Roten was released on July 25 under a $1,000 cash bond.
July 26
Walter B. Jones, 45, of Jackson, Ms., was charged with having no operators license and possession of marijuana up to half-an-ounce. Jones was released on July 27 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Mario C. Lopez, 22, of Johnson City, Tenn., was charged with driving while impaired and having no operators license. Lopez was released on July 26 under a $500 cash bond.
July 27
Brian L. Blevins, 46, of Augusta, Ga., was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, altering, stealing and/or destroying criminal evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Blevins is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.
Tiffany M. Huffman, 44, of Augusta, Ga., was charged with four counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Huffman is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond and a $100,000 secured bond.
July 28
Tyler T. Gilley, 32, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of a stolen automobile and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Gilley was released on July 29 under a $2,500 secured bond.
July 29
Nicholas E. Lilly, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with probation violation. Lilly is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center.
Megan L. Maze, 24 of Crumpler. was charged with eight counts of driving while license revoked not under impaired revocation, two counts of failure to wear a seat belt in the driver’s seat, delivering and/or accepting a blank open title, exceeding the posted speed limit, two counts of having an expired registration card or tag and having no operators license. Maze is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Melanie O. Medley, 42, of Jefferson was arrested on July 29. No charge or bond information has been given.
