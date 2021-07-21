The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 13
Amelia M. Latham, 29, of Creston, was charged with carrying a concealed gun. Latham was released on July 13 under a $500 secured bond.
Amanda L. Prevette, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with obtaining property under a false pretense, driving while license revoked, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation. Prevette is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond and a $41,000 secured bond.
July 14
Fred N. Blanks Jr., 30, of Wilson, was charged with IV-D non-support of a child. Blanks is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,000 cash bond.
James E. Dunnagan, 22, of Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats and probation violation. Dunnagan was released on July 14 under a $1,000 secured bond and a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Joseph W. Dunning, 38, of Lansing, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, two counts of possession of stolen goods property and larceny of motor vehicle parts. Dunning is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Danny M. Horton, 49, of Jefferson, was charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of selling methamphetamine and two counts of delivering methamphetamine. Horton is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
Rey M. Ladera, 42, of Jefferson, was charged with first degree trespassing. Ladera is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
July 15
Kimberly N. Carpenter, 27, of Crumpler, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Carpenter was released on July 15 under a $500 secured bond.
Joseph A. I. Dale, 18, of Jefferson, was charged with larceny of motor vehicle parts, possession of stolen goods and assault by pointing a gun. Dale was released on July 15 under a $5,000 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
Lacy K. Dishman, 32, of Lansing, was arrested and is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center. No charge data was provided.
Wayne J. Jones, 35, of Winston-Salem, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, driving while license revoked, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Jones was released on July 16 under a $3,5000 secured bond.
Sincere J. Leeper, 18, of Creston, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods and possession of a stolen firearm. Leeper is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond and a $3,500 secured bond.
Christopher S. Lenihan, 32, of Wilkesboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lenihan is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond and a $1,500 secured bond.
Jacob T. Whittington, 26, of Crumpler, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Whittington was released on July 15 under a $500 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.