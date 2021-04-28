The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 19
Derly Mendoza-Agua, 19, of Mexico, was charged with resisting a public officer. Mendoza-Agua is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
April 20
Joshua D. Boggs, 34, of West Jefferson, was booked and released on April 20. The arrest report showed no arrest or charge data.
Travis E. Brown, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with IV-D non-support of a child. Brown was released on April 21 under a $867 secured bond.
Alyssa M. Peterson, 23, of Jefferson, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Peterson was released on April 20 under a written promise.
April 21
William J. Malafronti, 33, of Lansing, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Malafronti was released on April 21 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Christopher J. Richardson Jr., 21, of Jefferson, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Richardson Jr. was released on April 21 under a written promise.
April 22
Christopher M. Darden, 30, of Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a felony and failure to appear on a misdemeanor. Darden was released on April 22 under a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Matthew C. Greer, 31, of Creston, was charged with two counts of driving while impaired, reckless driving and drinking beer or wine while driving. Greer was released on April 22 under a $1,500 secured bond.
James V. Huss Jr., 43, of Statesville, was charged with possession of marijuana up to half-an-ounce and driving while license revoked. Huss is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $4,000 secured bond and a $500 secured bond.
Andrew W. Noblett, 42, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of a firearm by felon and carrying a concealed gun. Noblett was released on April 22 under a $10,000 secured bond.
April 23
Savanna J. Whittington, 27, of West Jefferson, was charged with a school attendance law violation. Whittington was released on April 23 under a $500 secured bond.
