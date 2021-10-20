The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 12
Zachary L. Caffey, 30, of Crumpler, was charged with four counts of third degree sex exploitation of a minor. Caffey was released on Oct. 13 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Oct. 13
David A. Capri, 41, of Creston, was charged with two counts of IV-D non-support of a child. Capri was released on Oct. 14 under a $2,789.27 cash bond and a $944 cash bond.
Thomas F. Jones, 26, of Whitetop, Va., was charged with four counts of probation violation, driving while license revoked and giving fictitious/false information to an officer. Jones was released on Oct. 13 under four $10,000 secured bonds and a $1,500 secured bond.
Joshua D. Maine, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Maine was released on Oct. 14 under a $4,500 secured bond.
Oct. 14
Manuel V. Garcia, 40, of West Jefferson, was charged with diving while impaired. Garcia was released on Oct. 14 under a written promise.
Angela A. Woodard, 45, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Woodard was released on Oct. 14 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Oct. 15
Dustin A. Quick, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Quick was released on Oct. 15 under a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Tamera L. Wyatt, 26, of Millers Creek, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wyatt is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Oct. 16
Danielle E. Bouchelle, 28, of Fleetwood, was charged with resisting a public officer. Bouchelle was released on Oct. 17 under a $2,000 secured bond.
Amanda N. Coffey, 38, of Creston, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Coffey was released on Oct. 16 under a $500 unsecured bond.
George M. Correll Jr., 31, of West Jefferson, was charged wth felony larceny. Correll was released on Oct. 16 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Javier L. Mujica, 53, of Crumpler, was charged with driving while impaired. Mujica was released on Oct. 16 under a written promise.
Jessica L. Rutherford, 31, of Fleetwood, was charged with OFA child support. Rutherford was released on Oct. 16 under a $180 secured bond.
Oct. 17
Joshua A Royal, 38, of Jefferson, was charged with IV-D non-support of a child. Royal was released on Oct. 17 under a $150 secured bond.
Oct. 18
Terry D. Dillard, 51, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Dillard is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
