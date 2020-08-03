The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 27
Kelly A. Blevins, 43, of Lansing, was charged with failing to appear on 20 counts of obtaining property under false pretenses. Blevins was released July 27 under a $50,000 unsecured bond.
John J. Brown, 49, of Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. Brown is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond.
Keith N. Foster, 28, of Todd, was charged with resisting a public officer and failing to appear on charges of breaking or entering and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Foster was released July 28 under a $1,500 secured bond and a $3,000 secured bond.
Timothy C. Harless, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of tobacco by an inmate and violating a domestic violence protection order. Harless was released July 27 under a $1,000 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Dustin L. Shelton, 25, of Creston, was charged with attempted breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. Shelton was released July 28 under a $2,500 secured bond.
William C. Swift, 25, of Vilas, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Swift was released July 27 under a $1,000 secured bond.
July 28
William C. Bass, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking/entering and attempting to break into or enter a building. Bass is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond and a $15,000 secured bond.
Jessica N. Calloway, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Calloway was released July 28 under a written promise.
Nicholas Hernandez, 27, of Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Hernandez was released July 28 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Carolyn A. McGlamery, 37, of Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. McGlamery was released July 28 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Alex R. Rash, 29, of Todd, was charged with assault on a female. Rash was released July 28 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Nathan L. Woodie, 29, of Crumpler, was charged with failure to appear on charges of assault on a female and misdemeanor larceny. Woodie was released July 29 under a $25,000 secured bond.
July 29
Anthony B. Scott, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with a probation violation. Scott was released July 30 under a $5,000 cash bond.
Kelvin M. Smith, 29, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Smith was released Aug. 1 under a $5,000 secured bond.
July 30
Walter H. Brigman, 50, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Brigman was released July 30 under a written promise.
Ashley N. Craig, 23, of Silas Creek, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Craig is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Jeremy S. Eldreth, 36, of Warrensville, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance. Eldreth was released July 30 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Keith N. Foster, 28, of Todd, was charged with possession of a stolen automobile and misdemeanor larceny. Foster was released July 30 under a $1,000 unsecured bond and a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Jennifer L. Williams, 30, of Sparta, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine and a parole violation. Williams is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
July 31
William M. Pennington, 37, of Warrensville, was charged with injury to personal property and resisting a public officer. Pennington is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.
Selvin D. Ramirez Ramos, 22, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and no operator's license. Ramirez Ramos was released July 31 under a written promise.
Aug. 1
Landon N. Boggs, 21, of Lansing, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Boggs was released Aug. 1 under a $500 secured bond.
Jessie K. Huffman, 34, of Deep Gap, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag. Huffman was released Aug. 1 under a $1,000 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Morgan S. Roten, 24, of Warrensville, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roten was released Aug. 1 under a $3,000 secured bond.
Aug. 2
Matthew D. Coldiron, 31, of Lansing, was charged with driving while license revoked. Coldiron was released Aug. 2 under a $500 secured bond.
James A. Nester, 48, of Lansing, was charged with a probation violation. Nester is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
April N. Price, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Price was released Aug. 2 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Aug. 3
Ramiro R. Ledezma, 37, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and possession of an open container after consuming alcohol. Ledezma was released Aug. 3 under a written promise.
