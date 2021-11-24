The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 16
Teresa G. Fink, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Fink was released on Nov. 16 under a $750 secured bond.
Nov. 17
Kevin L. Dishman, 38, of Crumpler, was charged with felony probation violation. Dishman was released on Nov. 17 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Antonio R. Holdaway, 28, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor aiding and abetting. Holdaway was released on Nov. 17 under a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Joseph A. Holdaway, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Holdaway was released on Nov. 17 under a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Michael F. Kelly, 56, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to pay child support. Kelly was released on Nov. 17 under a $500 cash bond.
David A. Whittington, 22, of Nebo, was charged with attempting to interfere with an electronic monitor device. Whittington is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center.
Nov. 18
Beckie S. Ballard, 50, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor stalking and probation violation. Ballard was released on Nov. 18 under a $2,500 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Nov. 19
William A. Dillard, 27, of Jefferson, was charged with having no liability insurance. Dillard was released on Nov. 19 under a $750 secured bond.
William D. Dishman, 46, of West Jefferson, was charged with probation violation. Dishman is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Jerry V. Whitaker, 52, of Lexington, was charged with probation violation, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine and conspiring in the trafficking of methamphetamine. Whitaker is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond, a $10,000 secured bond and a $150,000 secured bond.
Nov. 20
Jacob A. Cleary, 26, of Galax, Va., was charged with simple assault. Cleary was released on Nov. 21 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Matthew D. Coldiron, 32, of Lansing, was charged with driving while license revoked and traffic offense free text. Coldiron was released on Nov. 20 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Robert A. Sanders III, 29, of Fleetwood, was charged with driving while impaired and having an open container after consuming alcohol. Sanders was released on Nov. 20.
Nov. 21
Selena E. Becerra, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Becerra was released on Nov. 22 under a $15,000 unsecured bond.
Jorge L. G. Castillo, 35, of Lansing, was charged with driving while impaired. Castillo was released on Nov. 21.
Eric H. Main, 26, of Creston, was charged with probation violation, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premisses, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to half-an-ounce. Main is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond and a $25,000 secured bond.
Sandra A. Reedy, 51, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a government official/employee, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Reedy was released on Nov. 22 under a $500 secured bond and a $30,000 secured bond.
Nov. 22
William J. Allen Jr., 39, of Vilas, was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and IV-D non-support of a child. Allen is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,360.82 cash bond and a $75,000 secured bond.
Jacob N. Brown, 23, of West Jefferson, was charged with resisting a public officer, misdemeanor larceny and first degree trespassing. Brown is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
Jeremy S. Eldreth, 37, of Warrensville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Eldreth is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
Nov. 23
Christopher J. Shatley, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking/entering, two counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and two counts of injury to personal property. Shatley is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
