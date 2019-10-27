The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 19
Joshua B. Weaver, 35, of Jefferson, was charged with two counts of assault on a female. Weaver was released Oct. 24 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Oct. 20
Alvin L. Calhoun, 60, of Sparta, was charged with driving while impaired. Calhoun was released Oct. 20 under a written promise.
Julie A. McNeil, 38, of Lansing, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting a public officer. McNeil was released Oct. 23 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Oct. 21
David M. Bennett, 29, of Lansing, was charged with a parole violation, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bennett is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
Nathan L. Woodie, 29, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female, misdemeanor larceny and two probation violations. Woodie was released Oct. 22 under a $1,500 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Joseph W. Calhoun, 23, of Lansing, was charged with driving while impaired. Calhoun was released Oct. 22 under a custody release.
Kyle E. Faulkner, 31, of Fleetwood, was charged with a probation violation and possession of drug paraphernalia. Faulkner is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 cash bond.
Justin N. Wells, 35, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Wells was released Oct. 22 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Oct. 23
Joel S. Truitt, 51, of Lincolnton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of marijuana, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Truitt was released Oct. 23 under a $1,000 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
Oct. 24
Preston S. Calloway, 28, of Lansing, was charged with a probation violation. Calloway is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Adam T. Greer, 30, of Creston, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to heed at a light and siren. Greer is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,500 secured bond.
Adriane D. Hamby, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Hamby was released Oct. 24 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Jacob R. Houck, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with three probation violations. Houck was released Oct. 24 under a $1,000 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Samantha H. Main, 52, of Creston, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to heed at a light and siren and resisting a public officer. Main is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.
Keith A. Medley, 39, of Jefferson, was charged with attempted breaking or entering into a building, misdemeanor larceny, obtaining property under false pretenses and possession of drug paraphernalia. Medley was released Oct. 24 under a $500 unsecured bond and a $3,500 unsecured bond.
Macy R. Sheppard, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny. Sheppard is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond and a $1,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.