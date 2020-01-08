The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 27, 2019
Melanie B. Chapman, 58, of Lansing, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Chapman was released Dec. 27, 2019 under a $320 cash bond.
Robert W. Poe, 20, of Seven Devils, was charged with breaking or entering and injury to real property. Poe was released Dec. 27, 2019 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Dec. 28, 2019
George C. Shumate, 74, of Lansing, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Shumate is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
Dec. 29, 2019
Michael A. Calhoun, 57, of Jefferson, was charged with disorderly conduct. Calhoun is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Dustin R. Ellis, 26, of Atlanta, was charged with assault on a female, assault inflicting serious injury and assault by strangulation. Ellis was released Dec. 30, 2019 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Clinton E. Mahala, 36, of Creston, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, failure to heed light and siren, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of driving while license revoked, two counts of operating a vehicle with no insurance, expired registration card or tag, three counts of fictitious/altered tile/registration card or tag, resisting a public officer, two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, a probation violation, assault on a female, extradition/fugitive of other state and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces. Mahala is being held at the Ashe County Detention center under a $1,500 secured bond, two $10,000 secured bonds, a $25,000 secured bond, a $30,000 secured bond and a $58,000 secured bond.
Steven D. Pasley, 61, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Pasley was released Dec. 31, 2019 under a $500 secured bond.
Dec. 31, 2019
Bobby G. Nichols, 53, of Creston, was charged with extradition/fugitive of other state. Nichols was released Jan. 2 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Jan. 1
Douglas R. Owen, 43, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to pay money and possession of methamphetamine. Owen is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $300 cash bond and a $1,500 secured bond.
Jan. 2
Ricky O. Barnes, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Barnes was released Jan. 2 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Destiny S. Travis, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault. Travis was released Jan. 2 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
