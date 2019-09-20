The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 13
Deborah J. Brown, 56, of Fleetwood, was charged with assault inflicting serious injuries. Brown was released Sept. 14 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Preston S. Calloway, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with a probation violation. Calloway was released Sept. 15 under a $15,000 secured bond.
William A. Dillard, 25, of Jefferson, was charged with expired inspection sticker, a traffic offense and driving while license revoked. Dillard was released Sept. 13 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Tyler D. Lambert, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with breaking or entering and injury to personal property. Lambert was released Sept. 17 under a $500 secured bond.
Sept. 14
Angel M. Webb, 40, of Deep Gap, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Webb was released Sept. 14 under a $3,500 secured bond.
Sept. 15
Aleah M. Bentley, 29, of Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Bentley was released Sept. 15 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Michael S. Lankford, 35, of Granite Falls, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Lankford was released Sept. 15 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Sept. 16
Katelyn J. Brown, 29, of Fleetwood, was charged with simple assault. Brown was released Sept. 16 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Victor A. Hernandez, 25, of Warrensville, was charged with IV-D non-support of child. Hernandez was released Sept. 16 under a $500 cash bond.
Kevin G. Miller, 35, of Lansing, was charged with two probation violations. Miller was released Sept. 17 under a $25,000 secured bond.
Tony L. Miller, 40, of Laurel Springs, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order and a probation violation. Miller is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond and a $20,000 secured bond.
Sept. 18
Miranda V. Miller, 26, was charged with two probation violations, two counts of IV-D non-support of child, misdemeanor larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $250 cash bonds, a $500 secured bond, a $1,000 secured bond and a $30,000 secured bond.
Eric R. Vasquez-Ramos, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Vasquez-Ramos was released Sept. 18 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Sept. 19
Daniel E. Santos, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Santos was released Sept. 19 under a $5,000 secured bond.
