The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 13
Julie A. McNeil, 39, of Lansing, was charged with assaulting a government official/employee, two counts of resisting a public officer and being intoxicated and disruptive. McNeil was released June 16 under a $5,000 secured bond.
June 14
Alexander W. Jarrell, 29, of Reidsville, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and four probation violations. Jarrell is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond, a $7,500 secured bond and a $15,000 secured bond.
Robert L. Robinson Jr., 39, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Robinson was released June 15 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Thomas A. Slettvet II, 30, of Boone, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Slettvet was released June 15 under a $2,500 secured bond.
June 16
Bethany F. Council, 25, of Laurel Springs, was charged with simple assault. Council was released June 16 under a $2,000 unsecured bond.
June 17
Brian K. Eller, 34, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with two counts of violating a domestic violence protection order. Eller is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $2,500 secured bonds.
June 18
Rosario R. Salazar, 52, of Crumpler, was charged with driving while impaired and hit and run/failure to stop for property damage. Salazar was released June 18 under a $500 secured bond.
June 20
Elijah A. Bledsoe, 25, of Todd, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Bledsoe was released June 20 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Matthew T. Day, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Day was released June 20 under a written promise.
Maurice Lindsay, 62, of Jefferson, was charged with sexual battery. Lindsay was released June 20 under a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Mark A. Manchette, 53, of West Jefferson, was charged with violating a protection order. Manchette was released June 20 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Roger G. Ray, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Ray was released June 20 under a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Lloyd A. Testerman Jr., 31, of Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female, interfering with emergency communications and violating a domestic violence protection order. Testerman is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
June 21
Thomas F. Jones, 25, of Whitetop, Va., was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, driving left of center, operating a vehicle with no insurance, two counts of driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, two counts of giving/lending/borrowing a license plate, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. Jones is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond, a $1,500 secured bond, a $5,000 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
