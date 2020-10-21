The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 12
Jacob A. Roten, 20, of Warrensville, was charged with failing to appear on charges of four counts of driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, expired registration card or tag and driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration. Roten was released Oct. 14 under a $3,000 secured bond.
Oct. 13
Samantha G. Combs, 44, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces. Combs was released Oct. 13 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
James E. Dunnagan, 21, of Laurel Springs, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance, seven counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Dunnagan is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond and a $250,000 secured bond.
Kesha M. Ellis, 30, of Creston, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Ellis was released Oct. 13 under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Emmannel M. Pennington, 23, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pennington was released Oct. 14 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Justin L. Royal, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with failing to appear on charges of resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked and failure to return rental property. Royal was released Oct. 15 under a $1,000 secured bond and a $3,000 secured bond.
Oct. 14
Jonathan G. Stephens, 31, of Creston, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Stephens was released Oct. 16 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Oct. 15
Amanda L. Bailey, 31, of Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Bailey was released Oct. 15 under a $315 secured bond.
Christopher A. Taylor, 50, of Crumpler, was charged with driving while impaired. Taylor was released Oct. 15 under a written promise.
Tina L. Wray, 52, of Lansing, was charged with failing to appear on charges of carrying a concealed gun. Wray is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $315 cash bond.
Oct. 16
Mark A. Edwards, 36, of West Jefferson, was charged with three counts of obtaining property under false pretenses, two counts of misdemeanor larceny and three counts of first-degree trespassing. Edwards is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
Jimmy T. Galloway, 46, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property. Galloway is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond and a $50,000 secured bond.
David W. Lee, 35, of Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, Lee is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Andrew W. Noblett, 42, of West Jefferson, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle and failure to heed a light and siren. Noblett is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.
Oct. 17
Ashley N. Craig, 23, of Silas Creek, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and possession of drug paraphernalia. Craig is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $4,500 secured bond.
Donald A. Hart Jr., 61, of Raleigh, was charged with driving while impaired and concealed gun after or while consuming alcohol. Hart was released Oct. 17 under a custody release.
Timothy D. Hartzog, 42, of Lansing, was charged with resisting a public officer. Hartzog was released Oct. 17 under a $750 secured bond.
Melanie O. Medley, 41, of Jefferson, was charged with resisting a public officer and possession of marijuana between one-half ounces and one-and-a-half ounces. Medley was released Oct. 17 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Jose L. M. Reyes, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with resisting a public officer and injury to personal property. Reyes was released Oct. 17 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Oct. 18
Thomas J. Howard Jr., 30, of Crumpler, was charged with simple assault. Howard was released Oct. 18 under a $200 cash bond.
Jessie K. Huffman, 34, of Deep Gap, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Huffman was released Oct. 18 under a $2,500 secured bond.
