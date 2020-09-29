The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 19
Anthony R. Bedford, 46, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to stop at a red light. Bedford was released Sept. 19 under a written promise.
Valarie A. Cruey, 43, of Lansing, was charged with driving while license revoked. Cruey was released Sept. 19 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Sept. 20
Dawn M. Hodgson, 44, of Boone, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and misdemeanor larceny. Hodgson was released Sept. 21 under a $10,000 secured bond.
Justin M. Minton, 33, of Millers Creek, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Minton is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
Sept. 21
Lemauel Duran, 22, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Duran was released Sept. 21 under a written promise.
Lisa M. Haynes, 48, of Winston-Salem, was charged with driving while impaired. Haynes was released under a custody release.
Sept. 22
Cameron E. Heustess, 42, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Heustess was released Sept. 22 under a written promise.
Amber L. Holman, 29, of West Jefferson, was charged with no operator’s license, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to heed a light or siren and assault physically injuring a detention employee. Holman is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,500 secured bond and a $30,000 secured bond.
Troy S. Latham, 40, of Crumpler, was charged with failing to appear on charges of driving while license revoked. Latham was released Sept. 22 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Sept. 23
Michelle E. Finucan, 40, of Charlotte, was charged with assaulting a government official/employee, aiding and abetting impaired driving, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Finucan was released Sept. 23 under a $3,500 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Keith N. Foster, 28, of Todd, was charged with breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking/entering, possession of stolen goods and failing to appear on charges of breaking and/or entering, resisting a public officer and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Foster is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond and a $50,000 secured bond.
Sept. 24
Jimmy T. Galloway, 46, of West Jefferson, was charged with two probation violations. Galloway is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
Kevin A. Shumate, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of cyberstalking. Shumate is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Sept. 25
Erin E. Childress, 36, of Hays, was charged with failure to appear on charges of obtaining property under false pretenses, misdemeanor larceny, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Childress is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
