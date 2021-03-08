The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 26
Kimberly M. Coe, 40, of Grassy Creek, was charged with driving while license revoked and a stop light violation. Coe was released on Feb. 26 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Anthony G. Hopkins Jr., 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of assault on a female. Hopkins is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond, a $10,000 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
Jody L. Milam, 46, of Creston, was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and probation violation. Milam was released on Feb. 26 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Jennifer N. Tobin, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with probation violation. Tobin was released on Feb. 27 under a $15,000 secured bond.
Feb. 27
Christopher J. Richardson Sr., 50, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor stalking. Richardson was released on Feb. 27 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Feb. 28
Mitchell D. Edwards, 67, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats and cyberstalking. Edwards was released on Feb. 28 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Dana L. Kilby, 44, of Mouth of Wilson, Va., was charged with extradition/fugitive other state. Kilby was released on Feb. 28 under a $25,000 secured bond.
Olivia A. Lung, 30, of Jefferson, was charged with a school attendance law violation. Lung was released on Feb. 28 under a $1,000 secured bond.
William J. McCoy, 53, of Lansing, was charged with failure to work after paid. McCoy was released on Feb. 28 under a $500 secured bond.
Tony L. Miller, 41, of Laurel Springs, was charged with probation violation out of county, resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation. Miller is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond, a $2,500 secured bond and a $20,000 secured bond.
March 1
Kellie D. Dolinger, 36, of Warrensville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Dolinger was released on March 3 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Anthony B. Scott, 39, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Scott is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $15,000 secured bonds.
March 2
Donald M. Byrd, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a child under 12. Byrd was released on March 3 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Joshua L. Roark, 36, of Creston, was charged with driving while license revoked. Roark was released on March 2 under a $500 secured bond.
March 3
Kymberly M. Boggs, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with a school attendance law violation. Boggs was released on March 3 under a $1,000 secured bond.
James A. Eller, 47, of Crumpler, was charged with secret peeping. Eller was released on March 3 under a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Eddie L. Johnson, 36, of Maron, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Johnson is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond and a $3,500 secured bond.
Patrick G. Wallace, 51, of Irmo, S.C., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. Wallace was released on March 4 under a $1,500 secured bond.
March 4
Austin S. Arizoca, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving to endanger. Arizoca was released on March 4.
Chrisopher R. Barker, 31, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Barker is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond and a $5,000 secured bond.
March 5
William C. Bass, 36, of West Jefferson, was charged with resisting a public officer. Bass is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
Lance J. Mahala, 22, of Todd, was charged with parole violation. Mahala is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center without bond.
