The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 26
Christopher L. Rash, 25, of Todd, was charged with IV-D non-support child. Rash is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500 cash bond.
Stephanie A. Hicks, 35, of Jefferson, was charged with IV-D non-support child. Hicks is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,485 cash bond.
July 27
Damean A. Davis, 26, of Laurel Springs, was charged with IV-D non-support child. Davis was released July 27 under a $400 secured bond.
Katelyn T. Jump, 30, of Morganton, was charged with driving while impaired. Jump was released July 27 under a custody release.
July 28
April D. Elliott, 37, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with IV-D non-support child. Elliott was released July 31 under a $500 secured bond.
Joseph P. Graham Jr., 44, of Lansing, was charged with a probation violation. Graham was released July 28 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Jane B. McNeill, 47, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance and cancelled/revoked/suspended certificate or tag. McNeill was released July 28 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Emmanuel M. Pennington, 22, of Jefferson, was charged with two counts of driving while license revoked and expired inspection sticker. Pennington was released July 28 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Kevin T. Potter, 45, of Todd, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Potter was released July 28 under a $2,500 secured bond.
July 29
William A. Dillard, 25, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked and expired registration card or tag. Dillard was released July 29 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Clinton E. Mahala, 36, of Creston, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Mahala is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,000 unsecured bond.
July 30
Virginia A. C. Medley, 42, of Crumpler, was charged with a probation violation. Medley is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Danielle N. Pennington, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked and fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag. Pennington was released July 30 under a $500 secured bond.
Aug. 1
Valerie E. Hopkins, 37, of Jefferson, was charged with obtaining property under false pretenses and misdemeanor larceny. Hopkins was released Aug. 1 under a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Melanie L. Jones, 38, no address listed, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Jones was released Aug. 1 under a $5,000 secured bond.
Kelly W. Miller, 35, of Lansing, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and two counts of assault on a female. Miller is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond and a two $2,500 secured bonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.