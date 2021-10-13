Chanda Richardson
The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 4
Fritz M. Milam, 62, of Creston, was charged with driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, two counts of altering a title/registration, card/tag, possession of methamphetamine, altering, stealing and/or destroying criminal evidence, carrying a concealed weapon and operating a vehicle with no inspection. Milam is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Oct. 5
William D. Dishman, 46, of West Jefferson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Dishman was released on Oct. 5 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Krystal M. Dunning, 31, of Creston, was charged with two counts of simple assault. Dunning was released on Oct. 7 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Collin C. Oakes, 32, of Marion, Va., was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Oakes was released on Oct. 7 under a $12,000 secured bond.
Mark A. Rabara, 51, of Marion, Va., was charged with possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Rabara was released on Oct. 6 under a $15,000 secured bond,
Oct. 6
Eric H. Main, 26, of Creston, was charged with probation violation. Main is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond.
Edward T. Payne, 56, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor stalking. Payne was released on Oct. 6 under a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Oct. 7
Davie A. Bledsoe, 33, of Crumpler, was charged with communicating threats. Bledsoe was released on Oct. 7 under a $1,000 secured bond.
Anthony G. Hopkins Jr., 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of assault on a female and probation violation. Hopkins is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.
Derek W. Scism, 30, of Lenior, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Scism was released on Oct. 7 under two $7,500 secured bonds.
Oct. 8
Thomas D. Abraham, 40, of Lansing, was charged with simple assault. Abraham was released on Oct. 8 under a $500 secured bond.
Vickie M. Flanagan, 48, of Jefferson, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Flanagan was released on Oct. 8 under a $500 secured bond.
Shelby D. Patrick, 29, of West Jefferson, was charged with injury to personal property and failure to pay monies. Patrick was released on Oct. 8 under a $203 cash bond.
John C. Roten, 55, of Jefferson, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Roten is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond and a $50,000 secured bond.
Oct. 9
Caitlin F. Blevins, 21, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Blevins was released on Oct. 10.
Larry T. Latham, 41, of Creston, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation and felony larceny. Latham is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Renee S. Rupard, 38, of Laurel Springs, was charged with obtaining property under a false pretense. Rupard was released on Oct. 9 under a $3,000 secured bond.
Oct. 11
Angela D. Billings, 47, of West Jefferson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Billings was released on Oct. 11 under a $500 unsecured bond.
Darien C. McCulloch, 23, of Fleetwood, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny. McCulloch is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond and a $2,000 secured bond.
Robert S. Melcher, 25, of Fleetwood, was charged with assault on a female and interfering with emergency communications. Melcher was released on Oct. 12 under a $1,500 secured bond.
Tara A. Williams-Anderson, 42, of Charlotte, was charged with driving while impaired. Williams-Anderson was released on Oct. 11 under a written promise.
