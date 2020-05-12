The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 2
Tony R. Plitt, 38, of Lansing, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Plitt was released May 3 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Jose M. T. Rodriguez, 18, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and driving after consuming under the age of 21. Rodriguez was released May 2 under a written promise.
Jesse A. Weaver, 21, of Fleetwood, was charged with driving while impaired. Weaver was released May 2 under a written promise.
May 3
Logan M. Gregory, 25, of Boone, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, first degree trespassing, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Gregory is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond and a $2,500 secured bond.
China M. Leimbach, 26, of West Jefferson, was charged with three counts of breaking or entering into a motor vehicle, felony larceny, two counts of misdemeanor larceny and a probation violation. Leimbach is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $15,000 secured bonds.
Melissa D. Rash, 40, West Jefferson, was charged with breaking or entering and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Rash was released May 3 under a $2,500 secured bond and a $7,500 secured bond.
Samuel B. Welch Jr., 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with three counts of aiding and abetting a larceny and a probation violation. Welch is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under two $15,000 secured bonds.
May 4
Joshua T. Hardin, 18, of Fleetwood, was charged with driving while impaired and speeding. Hardin was released May 4 under a written promise.
May 5
Gary D. Dobzenski, 42, of Asheboro, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked, first degree burglary, larceny after breaking or entering, misdemeanor larceny and a probation violation. Dobzenski is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond, a $50,000 secured bond and a $100,000 secured bond.
Braden D. Long, 43, of Laurel Springs, was charged with driving while impaired. Long was released May 5 under a written promise.
Ashley D. Seagraves, 35, of Asheboro, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Seagraves is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
May 6
Robert D. Mahala, 42, of Lansing, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mahala was released May 6 under a $2,500 secured bond.
Melissa D. Rash, 40, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises. Rash was released May 6 under a $15,000 secured bond.
