The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
To view previous land transfers up to February 2022, visit www.ashepostandtimes.com.
April 21: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Frank R. Soukup, David A. and Diana L. Steinhoff, the Soukup-White Survivor’s Trust and the David A. Steinhoff and Diana L. Steinhoff Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantors: Bruce and Deborah S. Hill. Excise Tax: $800. Value: $400,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1651.
April 21: 3.248 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantee: Douglas Boose. Grantors: Josie R. Boose and the Josie R. Boose Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 1673.
April 21: 0.624 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Cody S. Osborne and Savannah R. Taylor. Grantors: Travis and Whitney Wallace. Excise Tax: $510. Value: $255,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1676.
April 21: 61.090 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: NC Brown Properties, LLC. Grantors: Teresa W. Page, the Teresa W. Page Exempt Trust, George C. and Erie G. Winkler and the George C. Winkler Exempt Trust. Excise Tax: $800. Value: $400,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1753.
April 21: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantee: Rising Friends, LLC. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1773.
April 21: 118.641 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Charles V. and Peggy Sturgill. Grantor: Cracon, Inc. Excise Tax: $2,500. Value: $1,250,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1794.
April 21: 2 Tracts, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Jerry Blackburn. Grantors: Frederick Hiatt, Jr. and Carlene B. Hiatt. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1801.
April 21: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Christos Vogiatzis and Marivic Villa. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1803.
April 22: 7.99 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Kristopher S. and Shannon N. Fisher. Grantor: CMH Homes, Inc. Excise Tax: $725. Value: $362,500. Book: 0540. Page: 1876.
April 22: 1 Acre, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Christopher D. and Julianna U. Johnston. Grantor: J&T Land Developers, LLC. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1895.
April 22: 2.153 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Bernard Bartenbach and Judy Poskanzer. Grantors: Sandra L. Mullins and Cynthia A. Fergeson. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1899.
April 22: 2.460 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Mary E. Revis. Grantors: James F. and Mary E. Little. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 1911.
April 22: 1.793 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Reggie Wiles, Jr. and April L. Wiles. Grantors: James F. and Mary E. Little. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 1914.
April 22: 28.501 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Allen J. and Joyce C. Taylor. Grantor: Cracon, Inc. Excise Tax: $550. Value: $275,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1919.
April 22: 6 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Grant and Dayna Price. Grantor: Hazel P. Price. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 1929.
April 22: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Christian A. Hickman. Grantors: Claude E. and Kay F. Shepherd. Excise Tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1932.
April 22: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Claude E. and Kay F. Shepherd and Christian A. Hickman. Grantors: Claude E. and Kay F. Shepherd and Christian A. Hickman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 1935.
April 25: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantee: Edward Dahlberg. Grantor: Corinne Dahlberg. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 1978.
April 25: 5.78 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Daniel K. and Elizabeth A. Huffman. Grantor: Susan J. Denlinger. Excise Tax: $430. Value: $215,000. Book: 0540. Page: 2019.
April 25: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Scott C. and Thelma Kastl. Grantors: Eddy W. Bakeberg and the Eddy Bakeberg Living Trust. Excise Tax: $32. Value: $16,000. Book: 0540. Page: 2041.
April 25: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Trevor Nasko and Margaret Sorber. Grantor: Julia E. Testerman. Excise Tax: $674. Value: $337,000. Book: 0540. Page: 2044.
April 25: 3 Tracts, Elk Township. Grantees: Joseph S. and Nikki P. Yarborough. Grantors: David F. Kolb, Linda D. Marchant, the David F. Kolb Living Trust and the Linda D. Marchant Living Trust. Excise Tax: $3,750. Value: $1,875,000. Book: 0540. Page: 2099.
April 25: 2.66 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Andrew S. and Amy C. B. Jones. Grantors: Charles B. Jones, Jr. and Kina W. Jones. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 2111.
April 25: 13.833 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: MM Farms of Ashe County NC, LLC. Grantors: Connie C., Edward L., Bobby J. and Sandra H. McVey. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 2116.
April 25: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Bobby J. and Sandra H. McVey. Grantors: Connie C., Edward L., Bobby J. and Sandra H. McVey. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 2119.
April 25: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Carlos R. Gonzalez and Denise Podavini. Grantors: David D. Granger, III and Tina Granger. Excise Tax: $48. Value: $24,000. Book: 0540. Page: 2122.
April 25: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Carlos R. Gonzalez and Denise Podavini. Grantor: John E. Traynham, III. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0540. Page: 2124.
April 25: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Michael K. and Patti M. Bostian. Grantors: William O. Butler, Jr., Debra E. Butler, Jason K. and Michele R. Early, Hanes A. and Lida D. Boren, Steven G. Thanhauser, Gregory J. Cox, Ira Innovations, LLC and Entrust Administration of the Southeast, Inc. Excise Tax: $144. Value: $72,000. Book: 0540. Page: 2183.
