The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
June 21: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jonathan R. Pittman and Torah E. Torres. Grantors: Larry W. and Rebecca B. Branch. Excise Tax: $910. Value: $455,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0067.
June 21: 29.130 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Ted M. Goldsmith and Collen E. Priest. Grantors: Eddy W. Bakeberg, Rebecca D. B. Martinez and the Eddy W. Bakeberg Living Trust. Excise Tax: $958. Value: $479,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0094.
June 21: 5 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Kelly J. and Courtney Barker. Grantors: Kelly J. and Courtney Barker. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 0117.
June 21: 4.963 Acres, Helton Township. Grantee: George E. Roe. Grantors: Richard P. Roe, Jr. and Dama D. Roe. Excise Tax: $75. Value: $37,500. Book: 0543. Page: 0151.
June 21: 1 Acre, Helton Township. Grantee: Mark W. Weiss. Grantor: The Board of Trustees, Western North Carolina Conference, United Methodist Church, Inc. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0154.
June 22: 5.684 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Liberty is a Lie Trust and WTCWHH Enterprises, LLC. Grantor: Eric M. Hefley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 0183.
June 22: 6.462 Acres, Creston Township. Blue Ridge Mountain Prospector Trust and WTCWHH Enterprises, LLC. Grantor: Eric M. Hefley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 0201.
June 22: 0.786 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: James L. and Teresa C. Bumgarner. Grantors: Gerald Sisk and Tammy Wahpeconiah. Excise Tax: $1,200. Value: $600,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0241.
June 22: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Donald, Nancy and Rachel Zinner and William Reames. Grantors: Joshua and Alicia N. Cruey. Excise Tax: $489. Value: $244,500. Book: 0543. Page: 0275.
June 22: 0.638 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Larry W. and Rebecca B. Branch. Grantors: Merle E. and Jane Norris. Excise Tax: $770. Value: $385,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0290.
June 22: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Bright Home Ventures, LLC. Grantors: Ronald and Lorraine Maniscalco. Excise Tax: $84. Value: $42,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0297.
June 22: 0.88 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: David M. and Shanna K. Baker. Grantors: James B. and Mary C. Bilbro. Excise Tax: $960. Value: $480,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0305.
June 22: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Blake A. and Kimberly M. S. Hamlin. Grantors: James L. Burton and Shirley J. Eisenhauer. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0328.
June 22: 0.78 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Ernim D. Moseley, III. Grantor: Gilbert R. Mash. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0337.
June 22: 1.081 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Robert L. Davis, Jr. and Emily M. Davis. Grantors: Billy L. and Jennifer R. Bumgarner. Excise Tax: $460. Value: $230,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0341.
June 22: 9.761 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: William F. Whitsitt. Grantors: Michael L. Hamlett, Sr. and Dorothy S. Hamlett. Excise Tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0352.
June 22: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: MLSJ, LLC. Grantors: Craig and Vivian S. Miller. Excise Tax: $850. Value: $425,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0355.
June 23: 0.74 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Elbert L. and Mary E. Houck. Grantors: Elbert L. and Mary E. Houck. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 0393.
June 23: 2 Tracts, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Roger O., Ruth H. and Heather Stidhams and Brittany S. Gilbert. Grantors: Roger O. and Ruth H. Stidhams. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 0396.
June 23: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Elias and Lilliana Monroy. Grantors: Michael K. Howard and James A. Kouchinsky. Excise Tax: $1,025. Value: $512,500. Book: 0543. Page: 0398.
June 23: 4 Tracts, Peak Creek and Obids Townships. Grantees: William C. Herr, Sr. and Shawn M. Herr. Grantors: John A. and Charlotte B. Hawke. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0449.
June 24: 65.086 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Gregory M. and Wendy H. Lance. Grantor: Windfall Mountain Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,650. Value: $825,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0529.
June 24: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Ray A. and Mary S. Phipps. Grantors: Timothy M. and Elizabeth A. White. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0532.
June 24: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: David J. and Joy E. Hartley. Grantors: Joseph M. and Mary L. Abler. Excise Tax: $96. Value: $48,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0536.
June 24: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Helmer J. A. Leal. Grantors: Gary W., Gretel P. and Welch E. Howell and Sheryl H. Williamson. Excise Tax: $470. Value: $235,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0542.
June 24: 1 Tract, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Andrew C. and Miriam A. Comiskey. Grantors: Vel H. and Cathy H. Pierce. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0543. Page: 0559.
June 24: 10 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Michael R. Chapman. Grantors: Michael G. and Deborah H. Chapman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 0573.
June 24: 10 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Chapman Land Management, LLC. Grantors: Michael G. and Deborah H. Chapman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 0576.
June 24: 10 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Chapman Land Management, LLC. Grantor: Michael R. Chapman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0543. Page: 0579.
