The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Oct. 14: Lot 51, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Anthony C. Fuentes. Grantors: Otto C. and Elena M. Fuentes, The Fuentes Living Trust. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 1655.
Oct. 14: 6 tracts, West Jefferson and Pine Swamp Townships. Grantees: Janet E. Harless-Ward, The Janet E. Harless-Ward Trust. Grantors: Janet P. Harless. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 1682.
Oct. 14: Lot 43B, The Sanctuary, Jefferson Township. Grantees: James T. and Joyce Doggett. Grantors: Howard R. Fulcher, Alta L. Hinkle. Excise tax: $7. Value: $3,500. Book: 0505. Page: 1687.
Oct. 14: 1.173 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Robert M. Holman. Grantors: Grant A. Hopkins. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 1689.
Oct. 14: 4 lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Ira D. and Mary W. Duncan, The Duncan Family Living Trust. Grantors: Ira D. and Mary W. Duncan. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 1692.
Oct. 14: 13.21 acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Vernon W. and Brandon W. Johnson, Randy G. and Kay C. Godwin. Grantors: Vernon W. Johnson, Randy G. and Kay C. Godwin, G&J Enterprises. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 1699.
Oct. 14: 3 lots, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Sean Fielder. Grantors: Shelia W. Boda. Excise tax: $458. Value: $229,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1702.
Oct. 15: Lot 21, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Octavius Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Laurie Sahlie, William and Nancy Sahlie, Connie and William V. Dale, James and Michelle Sahlie, Virginia S. and Michael G. Miller, Richard S. Sahlie. Excise tax: $26. Value: $13,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1729.
Oct. 15: 2 lots, Creston Township. Grantees: Arsenio Garcia, Arsenio Garcia Trust. Grantors: Arsenio Garcia. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 1783.
Oct. 15: 1.363 acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Robert S. McIlroy. Grantors: Shirley and Glen Gambill, Everette R. Davis, Excise tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1800.
Oct. 15: Lot 6, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Anne M. Porter, Joseph Sasser. Grantors: Philip E. and Edna S. Park. Excise tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1803.
Oct. 15: Lot 55, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Timothy M. Lee, Tammy H. Daber. Grantors: James P. and Olga R. Richmond. Excise tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1827.
Oct. 15: 0.102 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Tommy L. Trivette, Melissa K. Dula. Grantors: Mary E. Bare. Excise tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1829.
Oct. 15: 2 lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Mark R. Ball. Grantors: Tammy T. Ball. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 1831.
Oct. 15: Lot 8, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: George A. and Carole R. Ford. Grantors: Allan K. and Lisa B. Triplett. Excise tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1834.
Oct. 15: Lot 7, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: George A. and Carole R. Gord. Grantors: Raul and Roxana Hernandez. Excise tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1837.
Oct. 15: Lot 62, Creston Township. Grantees: Christopher and Tonya Nagle. Grantors: Juan C. Pernas. Excise tax: $480. Value: $240,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1840.
Oct. 15: 0.902 acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Hanna R. and Levi M. Dillard, Kevin M. Worley. Grantors: F. David Poindexter. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 1866.
Oct. 15: 0.816 acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Jimmy D. and Mary Hart. Grantors: Harry R. Blevins. Excise tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1873.
Oct. 16: Lot 6, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Brian Pierce. Grantors: Carl and Connie M. Scher. Excise tax: $24. Value: $12,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1880.
Oct. 16: 4-9/10 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: West Mill Ck. Farms, LLC. Grantors: Thomas A., Linda J., Debbie H., Christopher, Jennifer, Lindsey N. and Ricky L. Dollar. Excise tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1882.
Oct. 16: 5.162 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Ryan T. and Martha J. Phillips. Grantors: Laurie L. Helgren. Excise tax: $525. Value: $262,500. Book: 0505. Page: 1903.
Oct. 16: Lot 11, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Robert D. and Lawrence F. Liner. Grantors: William D. and Marilyn E. Liner. Excise tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0505.
Oct. 16: 0.413 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Marc C. and Shelby M. Waddell. Grantors: Thomas A. and Lenda J. Dollar. Excise tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1930.
Oct. 16: 0.19 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Marc C. and Shelby M. Waddell. Grantors: Dollar Erection Company, Inc., Thomas A., Lenda J., Debbie H., Christopher, Jennifer, Betty, Edward, Lindsey and Ricky Dollar. Excise tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1933.
Oct. 16: Lot 6, Jefferson Township. Grantees: ADM Properties Boone, LLC. Grantors: Sofield Children’s Limited Partnership. Excise tax: $1,300. Value: $650,000. Book: 0505. Page: 1942.
Oct. 16: 0.489 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Dionne C. Lanphear. Grantors: Jimmy F. and Cynthia S. Miller. Excise tax: $171. Value: $85,500. Book: 0505. Page: 1965.
Oct. 16: 0.919 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jesse E. Bledsoe. Grantors: David T. Humphreys, Philip J. and Tammy B. Bledsoe. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 2011.
Oct. 16: 40.832 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: APP Acres, Inc. Grantors: Jesse E. Bledsoe. Excise tax: $1,300. Value: $650,000. Book: 0505. Page: 2013.
Oct. 17: 1.125 acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jeffrey S. and Angela D. Lewis. Grantors: Larry B. and Linda McNeill. Excise tax: $223. Value: $111,500. Book: 0505. Page: 2088.
Oct. 17: 5.315 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: William D. and Spencer Margeret S. Eckard. Grantors: Christopher L. Marchese, The Barbara M. Lawrence Trust. Excise tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0505. Page: 2113.
Oct. 17: 2 tracts, Creston Township. Grantees: Helen L. and Jerome Roman. Grantors: Linda G. Edwards, Thomas I. Gray Sr., Helen L. Roman, Clara E. Gray, Cecil Edwards, Roger L. Gray, Diane Gray, Janet Gray, Jerome Roman and Thomas I. Gray Jr. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 2118.
Oct. 18: 11.542 acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Thomas J. Buongiorne. Grantors: Gary Scott, Deerfield Limited Partnership. Excise tax: $398. Value: $199,000. Book: 0505. Page: 2198.
Oct. 18: 18.965 acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Jeffrey L. Roten. Grantors: Paul and Paulette Poe, The Paul Poe Living Trust, The Paulette Poe Living Trust. Excise tax: $135. Value: $67,500. Book: 0505. Page: 2223.
Oct. 18: Tract 4, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Best Venture Designs, LLC. Grantors: The Highlander Company. Excise tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0505. Page: 2227.
Oct. 18: 2 tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: John and Hilde Wiemann. Grantors: Hubert and Ingrid Reinold. Excise tax: None. Book: 0505. Page: 2232.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.