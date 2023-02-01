The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Sept. 6: 1 Acre, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Jedediah H. Lewis. Grantors: Ryan M. and Amy R. S. Bumgardner. Excise Tax: $32. Value: $16,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1311.
Sept. 6: 4.81 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Daniel J. and Kathryn S. Kirse. Grantors: Johnny H. and Robin Huffman. Excise Tax: $88. Value: $44,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1315.
Sept. 6: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Bradley G. and Elizabeth L. W. Hull. Grantor: Northwestern Housing Enterprises, Inc. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1379.
Sept. 6: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Audrey G. Britt. Grantors: John and Janice C. Grant. Excise Tax: $12. Value: $6,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1386.
Sept. 6: 1 Tract, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Kyle S. Merritt. Grantors: Duane S. and Edith A. Merritt. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 1388.
Sept. 6: 3 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Lisa Roldan. Grantors: Kevin D. and Barbara H. Murray, Debra M. Cathey and the Barbara H. Murray Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 1392.
Sept. 6: 2.172 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: David Collins and Hilltop Trenching, LLC. Grantors: Carl J. Michael, Jr. and Suzanne G. Michael. Excise Tax: $88. Value: $44,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1401.
Sept. 6: 2 Lots, Obids Township. Grantee: Gina B. Gentry. Grantor: Betty R. Wolfe. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1412.
Sept. 6: 0.721 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Winding Creek Properties, LLC. Grantors: Dave and Lindsey Calverley. Excise Tax: $1,040. Value: $520,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1421.
Sept. 6: 2 Tracts, Helton Township. Grantee: Rita Porter. Grantors: Jerry L. and Alan L. Eckard. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1423.
Sept. 7: 2.183 Acres, New River Township. Grantees: Kamal Azzi and the Kamal Azzi Trust. Grantors: Christopher S. and Nancy Cauble. Excise Tax: $232. Value: $116,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1427.
Sept. 7: 0.82 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: William G. Moore and Mona S. Stamper. Grantor: Patrick L. Moore. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 1456.
Sept. 7: 3.348 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Richard and Constance Davis. Grantors: Timothy J. and Lisa M. Hiatt. Excise Tax: $464. Value: $232,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1458.
Sept. 7: 1 Tract, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: David E. Riley, III and Beverly C. Riley. Grantors: James A. and Deborah B. White. Excise Tax: $860. Value: $430,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1473.
Sept. 7: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Shawn P. and Erin L. Carter. Grantors: Alan J. and Renee H. Lorden. Excise Tax: $170. Value: $85,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1502.
Sept. 7: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Joshua M. and Lauren S. Brown. Grantor: Ritz C. Ray. Excise Tax: $64. Value: $32,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1516.
Sept. 7: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: J&K Holdings NC, LLC. Grantor: Shirley A. Church. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1541.
Sept. 7: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Cary B. Hitchcock, Jr., Meaghan K. Dolan and Kathleen L. Collins. Grantors: Joshua and Stephanie Hamby. Excise Tax: $698. Value: $349,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1544.
Sept. 7: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Charles D. and Judy P. Reed. Grantor: Mountain Homes of Ashe, LLC. Excise Tax: $740. Value: $370,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1559.
Sept. 7: 1 Lot, Pond Mountain Township. Grantee: Hunter A. Clark. Grantors: Paul S. and Elizabeth B. Loflin. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1586.
Sept. 7: 3 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Timber & Logging, LLC. Grantors: John E., Elizabeth B., Cameron G. and Ronda H. Vannoy. Excise Tax: $168. Value: $84,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1614.
Sept. 7: 0.5 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Mountain Properties, LLC. Grantors: Alex K. and Jennifer L. Wheeler. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 1617.
Sept. 7: 20.538 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: David M. and Christin S. Neff. Grantor: Blue Ridge Land Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: $750. Value: $375,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1620.
Sept. 8: 1.013 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Pamela S. Allen. Grantor: Darrell A. Hampton. Excise Tax: $1,060. Value: $530,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1653.
Sept. 8: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Jordan D. and Laura K. Winner. Grantors: Wayne and Teresa F. Keirn. Excise Tax: $652. Value: $326,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1659.
Sept. 8: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Luay Hammami. Grantors: Peter and Erla G. Shepherd. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1690.
Sept. 8: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: James and Elizabeth Venero. Grantors: Kevin M. and Colleen M. Gaskill and the Gaskill Family Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: $910. Value: $455,000. Book: 0545. Page: 1694.
Sept. 8: 4 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Cynthia L. Campbell and Wendy Briggs. Grantor: Cynthia L. Campbell. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0545. Page: 1700.
Sept. 8: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: PM Lodge, LLC. Grantors: Richard D. and Teresa M. Meyers, the Richard D. Meyers Revocable Living Trust, the Teresa M. Meyers Revocable Living Trust and Phoenix Mountain Lodge, LLC. Excise Tax: $2,885. Value: $1,442,500. Book: 0545. Page: 1705.
