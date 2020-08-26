The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
July 31: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Marcus P. Hopkins Jr. and Lillian C. Hopkins. Grantors: Jackie G. and Betty Shatley. Excise Tax: $57. Value: $28,500. Book: 0515. Page: 0069.
July 31: 0.361 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael J. Fichera and Michele M. Counsell. Grantors: Kermit M. and Susan B. Hughes. Excise Tax: $340. Value: $170,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0094.
July 31: 0.570 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Miles and Melanie Huneycutt. Grantors: William T. and Marianne Lawrence. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0144.
July 31: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Matthew and April Laney. Grantors: Jefferson Station Partners, LTP Partnership, Jefferson Station, Inc. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0168.
July 31: 2 Lots, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Joey and Tina Testerman. Grantors: Robert A. and Helen S. Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 0172.
July 31: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Mickey W. and Andrea B. Scott. Grantors: Jefferson Station Partners, LTP Partnership, Jefferson Station, Inc. Excise Tax: $275. Value: $137,500. Book: 0515. Page: 0178.
July 31: 8.444 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Tannas D. and Johnna M. Ritchie. Grantor: LifeStore Bank. Excise Tax: $1,154. Value: $577,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0191.
July 31: 4 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Tammy M. Saldana. Grantors: Wade Barber Jr. and Marina B. Barber. Excise Tax: $278. Value: $139,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0216.
Aug. 3: 1 Lot, Ashe and Alleghany Townships. Grantees: Thomas and Casey Madden. Grantor: Legra Land Investors, Inc. Excise Tax: $17. Value: $8,500. Book: 0515. Page: 0271.
Aug. 3: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Chad V., Amanda B. and Judy M. Hamby. Grantors: Timothy J. and April C. Dennis. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0279.
Aug. 3: 6 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Christopher J. and Missy Latham. Grantors: John W. and Laura M. Holdsworth, John W. Holdsworth Jr., John and Laura Holdsworth Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $52. Value: $26,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0284.
Aug. 3: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Remi Wingo and Remi Davis. Grantors: Mary E. and Maribeth Pierce. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 0296.
Aug. 3: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Robert L. and Gail C. Alba. Grantor: Spanish Oaks Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0342.
Aug. 3: 4.152 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Stanley O.C. Ocitti and Bryanna C. Ocitti. Grantors: Jeffrey N. and Pamela J. Grubb. Excise Tax: $326. Value: $163,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0354.
Aug. 3: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Juan A., Juan M. and Marta R. Fenton, Marta M. Gonzalez and Carlos J. Gonzalez III. Grantors: Juan A., Juan M. and Marta R. Fenton, Marta M. Gonzalez and Carlos J. Gonzales III. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 0370.
Aug. 3: 7.7 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Delores Cheney. Grantors: Kenneth and Lisa D. Wallace, David and Lisa Burrell, Lisa D. Shepherd. Excise Tax: $22. Value: $11,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0407.
Aug. 4: 0.870 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: James L. Woodruff Jr. and Nancy Woodruff. Grantors: James L. Woodruff Jr. and Nancy Woodruff. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 0410.
Aug. 4: 1.559 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: James L. Woodruff Jr. and Nancy J. Woodruff. Grantors: Teena L. Tschopp, Christine M. Fix and Teena L. Bare. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0413.
Aug. 4: 1 Acre, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Carol Lockett. Grantors: William H. Jones and Ella J. Cox. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0515. Page: 0417.
Aug. 4: 10 Acres and 148 Poles, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: William H. Jones. Grantor: Carol Lockett. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0515. Page: 0420.
Aug. 4: 1 Unit, Old Fields Township. Grantees: William T. and Susan B. McNeill. Grantor: Linda Eller. Excise Tax: $784. Value: $392,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0447.
Aug. 4: 2 Lots, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Layne Rathburn and Amber Smith. Grantors: Diane Herold and Diane Pilcher. Excise Tax: $135. Value: $67,500. Book: 0515. Page: 0450.
Aug. 4: 0.481 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Thurmond M. and Sandra C. Parks. Grantors: Paul L. and Tanya R. Cianchetta, Terry J. and Carol M. Houck. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0473.
Aug. 4: 6.782 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: P&P Enterprises, LLC. Grantors: Gail Sands and Reba Morrison. Excise Tax: $475. Value: $237,500. Book: 0515. Page: 0485.
Aug. 4: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Corey and Anna Essick. Grantors: Vernon and Paula Roten. Excise Tax: $450. Value: $225,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0525.
Aug. 4: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Kenneth Wood. Grantors: Jeffrey D. and Barbara Wood, Donald W. and Teresa Gray, Tim and Helen D. Ferrell. Excise Tax: $540. Value: $270,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0547.
Aug. 4: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: James Mislang and Irene Sabol. Grantors: Kevin F. and Hollie G. Brown. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0554.
Aug. 4: 13.18 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Lisa Dolan and Amy Gray. Grantor: Cheryl A. Hicks. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 0557.
Aug. 4: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Glenn M. Simmons, Jr. Grantor: Leslie Wunder. Excise Tax: $36. Value: $18,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0559.
Aug. 4: 1 Tract, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Belle P. Aakhus. Grantors: James R. and Jo Ann F. Church. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0561.
Aug. 5: 5 Tracts, West Jefferson, Pine Swamp and Hurricane Townships. Grantee: Cracon, Inc. Grantor: Johnston-Shumate, LLC. Excise Tax: $3,426. Value: $1,713,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0580.
Aug. 5: 1 Tract, Obids Township. Grantees: Timothy L. and Rose C. Matthews. Grantors: Sean A. and Stella A. Trapp. Excise Tax: $48. Value: $24,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0614.
Aug. 5: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas, Debra and Jose Cruz, Margo Howell. Grantors: Terence M. and Debbie W. Jordan. Excise Tax: $28. Value: $14,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0624.
Aug. 5: 1 Lot, Helton Township. Grantee: Margaret Spencer. Grantors: Jo Ann S. Hart and Patricia Bledsoe. Excise Tax: $88. Value: $44,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0626.
Aug. 5: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Roger D. and Joye L. Perry. Grantors: Arlene A. Voll, Ka Voll Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $700. Value: $350,000. Book: 0515. Page: 0628.
Aug. 5: 0.011 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Roger D. and Joye L. Perry. Grantors: Mark and Luann Hagel, Owen A. Peeler, Fairway Ridge Property Owners Association. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0515. Page: 0645.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.