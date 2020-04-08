The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
March 18: 0.651 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Orval L. and Marilyn W. Miller. Grantors: Timothy G. and Shari Bazzie. Excise Tax: $534. Value: $267,000. Book: 0510. Page: 1156.
March 18: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Matthew B. and Heather L. Hartzog. Grantors: Elizabeth N. and Mary W. Turnmire. Excise Tax: $510. Value: $255,000. Book: 0510. Page: 1159.
March 18: 3 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Tim Parker. Grantors: Renata Dos Santos and Kelly McCoy. Excise Tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0510. Page: 1187.
March 18: 0.638 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Samuel B. and Shirley Church. Grantor: Martha A. Winebarger. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0510. Page: 1193.
March 18: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Erika Lambert. Grantor: Cash Custom Homes, LLC. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0510. Page: 1196.
March 19: 4.84 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Tanner and Candace McCoy. Grantor: Pauline Bare. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 1218.
March 19: 21.191 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Mitchell L. and Kimberly Poe. Grantors: Joseph R. and Mary T. Hopkins. Excise Tax: $440. Value: $220,000. Book: 0510. Page: 1222.
March 19: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jose A. and Deborah L. Nodar. Grantors: Jose I. and Esther M. Lazaga. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 1248.
March 19: 1 Tract, New River Township. Grantee: Wendy M. Painter, Wendy M. Painter Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Wendy M. Painter. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 1274.
March 19: 0.980 Acres, New River Township. Grantee: Wendy M. Painter, Wendy M. Painter Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Wendy M. Painter. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 1277.
March 20: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Roy T. Kelley. Grantors: Roy T. and Barbara R. Kelley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 1282.
March 20: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantees: Rex M. and Janet D. McCallum. Grantors: Andrew J. and Carol U. Gamble. Excise Tax: $1,820. Value: $910,000. Book: 0510. Page: 1304.
March 20: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Wilmer G. and Margaret M. Trivette. Grantor: Andrea Uraro. Excise Tax: $153. Value: $76,500. Book: 0510. Page: 1335.
March 20: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Wilmer G. and Margaret M. Trivette. Grantor: John Uraro. Excise Tax: $153. Value: 76,500. Book: 0510. Page: 1338.
March 20: 5.55 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Harold, Hillary and Anne Bowlin. Grantors: Brian L. and Judy H. Ratchford. Excise Tax: $54. Value: $27,000. Book: 0510. Page: 1356.
March 20: 5.55 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Harold, Hillary and Anne Bowlin. Grantors: Steven E., Pamela W., Gary B., Susan D., Wint H., Hillary W., Constance C. and Cloe Sheets, Jerry L. and Mary E. Brigman and Karen S. Ratchford. Excise Tax: $54. Value: $27,000. Book: 0510. Page: 1360.
March 20: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantee: Richard McEnally. Grantors: William L. Scott III and Nancy E. Scott. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0510. Page: 1381.
March 20: 41.189 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantee: Debra E. Jones. Grantors: Richard G., Jerry L., Ruby, Linda and Jerry Little. Excise Tax: $232. Value: $116,000. Book: 0510. Page: 1385.
March 20: 26.659 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Debra E. Jones. Grantor: High Country Estates, Inc. Excise Tax: $700. Value: $350,000. Book: 0510. Page: 1406.
March 23: 9 Tracts, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: James I. Young. Grantor: Nicole R. Young. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 1440.
March 23: 4 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Judy W. Christenbury. Grantors: Richard S. Lamothe and Catherine Musham. Excise Tax: $260. Value: $130,000. Book: 0510. Page: 1485.
March 23: 4.25 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Michael W. and Danny Hart. Grantor: June S. Darnell. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0510. Page: 1517.
March 23: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jerry L., Robyn P., Jared T. and Meagan L. Spangler. Grantors: Jerry L. and Robyn P. Spangler. Excise Tax: $8. Value: $4,000. Book: 0510. Page: 1520.
March 23: 4 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Big Woods III Limited Partnership. Grantors: Big Woods III Limited Partnership and Wade Barber Jr. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 1524.
March 24: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Granteee: Leliana V. Szabo. Grantors: Peter C. and Angela M. Mitchell. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0510. Page: 1577.
