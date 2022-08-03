The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
April 29: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jonathan and Kimberly Church. Grantor: John E. Link. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 0133.
April 29: 4 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Alex T. and Ann S. Jernigan. Grantors: Robert W. and Laney H. Edwards. Excise Tax: $900. Value: $450,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0136.
April 29: 4.25 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Jeff and Jayna Burchette. Grantor: Lynda J. Burchette. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0140.
April 29: 5.6 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas and Brandi Hilder. Grantors: Bryan W. and Emily S. Crouse. Excise Tax: $990. Value: $495,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0143.
April 29: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantee: Rising Friends, LLC. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0162.
April 29: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Charles J. and Norma J. Dunbar. Grantors: Russell A. and Sherriann N. Hepps. Excise Tax: $258. Value: $129,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0192.
April 29: 0.77 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Charles P. S. Beck and Miranda H. Beck. Grantors: Charles P. S. and Miranda H. Beck. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 0218.
April 29: 0.474 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas H. S. Rice and Judy C. Clarke. Grantors: Thomas H. S. Rice and Judy C., Alan B. and Diana J. Clarke. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 0220.
April 29: 7.553 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas H. S. Rice and Judy C., Alan B. and Diana J. Clarke. Grantors: Thomas H. S. Rice and Judy C., Alan B. and Diana J. Clarke. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 0224.
April 29: 0.897 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Walnut Hill Farms, LLC. Grantors: Jesse D. and Eugenia Cox. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 0228.
April 29: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Edwin T. Weaver, Jr. and Karen M. B. Weaver. Grantors: Edwin T. Weaver, Jr. and Karen M. B. Weaver. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 0230.
April 29: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Harry L. Callahan, Jr. and Barbara M. Callahan. Grantors: Mitchell C. and Lena Mans. Excise Tax: $58. Value: $29,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0233.
May 2: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Eric and Nancy Rosemond. Grantors: Brandon J. and Stacey C. Dillard. Excise Tax: $82. Value: $41,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0257.
May 2: 0.593 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Matthew and Aimee Head. Grantors: Ronnie and Laura W. Bare. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 0260.
May 2: 5 Lots, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Gary M. and Janis Miller. Grantors: Monty E. and Jarrett P. Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 0264.
May 2: 1.980 Acres, Elk Township. Grantee: Christopher A. Baker. Grantors: William O. Butler, Jr., Debra E. Butler, Jason K. and Michele R. Early, Hanes A. and Lida D. Boren, Gregory J. Cox, Steven G. Thanhauser, IRA Innovations, LLC and Entrust Administration of the Southeast, Inc. Excise Tax: $190. Value: $95,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0270.
May 2: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Susan D. Mehlhaff, Forrest P. and Elizabeth F. Meek and the Forrest P. Meek and Elizabeth F. Meek Trust. Grantors: Susan D. Mehlhaff, Forrest P. and Elizabeth F. Meek and the Forrest P. Meek and Elizabeth F. Meek Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 0288.
May 2: 0.814 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Erin C. O’Connor. Grantors: Gino and Mary J. Castoro. Excise Tax: $36. Value: $18,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0292.
May 2: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Thomas T. and Denise M. Waltz. Grantors: William O. Butler, Jr., Debra E. Butler, Jason K. and Michele R. Early, Hanes A. and Lida D. Boren, Steven G. Thanhauser, IRA Innovations, LLC. and Entrust Administration of the Southeast, Inc. Excise Tax: $192. Value: $96,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0296.
May 2: 2 Tracts, Old Fields and Jefferson Townships. Grantee: Everley Gray, LLC. Grantors: Craig and Meredith Kitson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 0328.
May 2: 1.125 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: David and Christina M. Adkins. Grantors: Jerry H. and Connie E. Mikeal. Excise Tax: $110. Value: $55,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0353.
May 2: 1 Acre, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Lora O. Miller. Grantor: Mary O. Johnson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 0355.
May 2: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Nora Negrin. Grantor: Danny L. McGuire. Excise Tax: $1,590. Value: $795,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0358.
May 3: 2.027 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Richard M. and Brenna N. Potter. Grantor: Brenna N. Potter. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 0391.
May 3: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantors: David and Myka Cygielman. Grantor: Calloway Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $450. Value: $225,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0429.
May 3: 3.97 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Nabarun Dasgupta and Roxanne Saucier. Grantors: John and Pam Hedgepath. Excise Tax: $370. Value: $185,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0462.
May 3: 9 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: John C. Tomko, III and Alice H. Tomko. Grantor: Maude B. Shatley. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0466.
May 3: 0.518 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael W. and Kassandra R. Day. Grantors: John W. Roberts, Jr. and Robin O. Roberts. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 0494.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.