The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Oct. 14: 3 Lots, Clifton Township. Grantees: Howard C. and Joyce L. Rau. Grantors: Robert M. and Jacqueline J. Drew. Excise Tax: $440. Value: $220,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0634.
Oct. 14: 0.622 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Robert J. Burke and Timothy J. Reed. Grantors: Billy S., Annie C., Michael G. and Robin T. Gentry, Kenneth C. and Billie G. Gardner. Excise Tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0636.
Oct. 14: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jada H. Emerson. Grantors: Buster Rupard and Maria Treto. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0709.
Oct. 14: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Linda Mullins. Grantor: Town of West Jefferson. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0518. Page: 0731.
Oct. 14: 4.647 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: Larry E. Bohanon Jr. and Patricia A. Cureton. Grantor: Sherry L. Bunce. Excise Tax: $266. Value: $133,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0734.
Oct. 14: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Leslie Stubbs. Grantors: Wesley S. and Kendra S. Vestal, Kendra D. Sale. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0755.
Oct. 14: 4.245 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Billy E. Wyatt. Grantors: Micky D. and Sherrie P. Phillips. Excise Tax: $44. Value: $22,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0758.
Oct. 14: 70 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Jerry S. Rose. Grantor: Hoyt H. Wheeler. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 0770.
Oct. 14: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jimmy D., Mary D. and Jamie D. Bare. Grantors: Gladys R.B. and Robin T. Taylor, John R. and Robin T. Lindley. Excise Tax: $110. Value: $55,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0783.
Oct. 14: 1.347 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Dillon R. Harless. Grantors: Donald R. Harless Jr. and Linda G. Harless. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 0786.
Oct. 14: 37.493 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: 321 Dishman Road Properties, LLC. Grantors: James D. and Janie M. Blevins. Excise Tax: $700. Value: $350,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0789.
Oct. 15: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Julia Morgan. Grantors: John H. and Laura M. Bower. Excise Tax: $581. Value: $290,500. Book: 0518. Page: 0793.
Oct. 15: 5 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: James A. and Dorothy L. Francis. Grantors: Ernie W. and Barbara Carpenter. Excise Tax: $352. Value: $176,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0797.
Oct. 15: 4.112 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Benjamin T. Blackburn Jr. and Robin H. Blackburn. Grantors: James T., Sarah E. and Sarah Gentry, Jason C. Harris III. and Judy Harris, James, Olivia, Robert, Mary and Mary G. Bundy. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0803.
Oct. 15: 0.824 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Patsy E. Dancy, Nina E. Guajardo, Johnny and Nancy Eller, Marvin Eller Jr., Roy and Betty J. Ebert, Gary and Susan E. Day, Ray and Nancy E. Gragg. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 0809.
Oct. 15: 5 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Peter L. and Betty M. Eller. Grantors: Patsy E. Dancy, Johnny, John and Nancy Eller, Marvin Eller Jr., Ray and Nancy Gragg, Nina Guajardo, Roy and Betty J. Ebert, Gary T. and Susan E. Day. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0518. Page: 0812.
Oct. 15: 1.833 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Timothy F. Schriver. Grantor: Joyce A. Franklin. Excise Tax: $470. Value: $235,000. Book: 0518. Page: 0822.
