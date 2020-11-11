The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Sept. 23: 0.398 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Green Brothers Investment Properties, LLC. Grantors: Robert and Louise L. Steele, Louise C. Little. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 0740.
Sept. 23: 1.5 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Martha’s Way, LLC. Grantor: Jody J. Gimlin. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 0755.
Sept. 23: 1.374 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: David W. and Page M. Lawing. Grantors: James P. and Susan J. Grace. Excise Tax: $460. Value: $230,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0758.
Sept. 23: 5 Lots, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Jill M. Walden. Grantor: Five Rhodes Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $46. Value: $23,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0791.
Sept. 23: 2 Tracts, Elk Township. Grantees: Jeffrey N. and Teresa S. Cox. Grantors: Michael D. Perry, Sal Protection Trust. Excise Tax: $478. Value: $239,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0793.
Sept. 23: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: James D. Jordan. Grantor: Andrew K. Jordan. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 0800.
Sept. 23: 3.53 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Aleix H. Arrington. Grantors: Tonda A. Hopkins and Annie M. Arrington. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 0805.
Sept. 24: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Rickey W. and Willeen S. Fortner, Ginger F. Ledford. Grantor: Willeen S. Fortner. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 0808.
Sept. 24: 1.617 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Melissa A. Hager, Linda A.S. Matthews, Matthews Irrevocable Trust. Grantors: Melissa A. Hager and Linda A.S. Matthews. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 0814.
Sept. 24: 0.912 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Luann M., Breanne E. and Grace A. Johnson. Grantor: Karen M. Bumgarner. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 0822.
Sept. 24: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantees: David L. and Meghann M. Blake. Grantors: David M. and Abigail S. Blackman. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0842.
Sept. 24: 3 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Justin R. Lambert. Grantors: Richard B. and Betty W. Lambert. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 0847.
Sept. 24: 2.328 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Trace Cannon. Grantors: Brian K. and Amanda G. Lewis. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0859.
Sept. 25: 32.375 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Robert Ault. Grantors: Albert and Barbara Phillips. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0879.
Sept. 25: 1.014 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Davis Properties of Ashe. Grantor: Forest D. Davis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 0896.
Sept. 25: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Westal, LLC. Grantors: Hubert P. and Kathy J. Ledford. Excise Tax: $116. Value: $58,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0898.
Sept. 25: 47.576 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Francisco L. and Jessica A. Ancaya. Grantors: Gregory N. and Carrie T. Taylor. Excise Tax: $670. Value: $335,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0903.
Sept. 25: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Emilio N. Talon and Maria Del Carmen Barrera Santos. Grantor: Diane L. Byers. Excise Tax: $36. Value: $18,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0953.
Sept. 25: 39.085 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Gerald D. and Pamela E. Orbison. Grantor: Helen L. Gentry. Excise Tax: $147. Value: $73,500. Book: 0517. Page: 0956.
Sept. 25: 47.391 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantee: Frances G. Farmer. Grantors: Darrell B., Mildred, Carlyle and Clara Graybeal, Frances G. Farmer, Franklin and Joyce G. Walter, Michael S., Andrea G., Steven C., Monica T. and Glenda A. Allen, David W. and Mary J. Bland. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 0959.
Sept. 25: 5 Tracts, Laurel Township. Grantees: Daniel B. and Amanda M. Graybeal. Grantors: Darrell B., Mildred, Carlyle and Clara Graybeal, Frances G. Farmer, Franklin and Joyce G. Walter, Michael S., Andrea G., Steven C., Monica T. and Glenda A. Allen, David R. and Beverly E.A. Jones, David W. and Mary J. Bland. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 0969.
Sept. 25: 21.957 Acres, Elk Township. Grantee: Sage Stone Ranch, LLC. Grantors: Ralph H. and Cynthia A. Davis, Timothy E. and Alice J. Vannoy, Dennis and Deborah Pennington. Excise Tax: $230. Value: $115,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0979.
Sept. 25: 35.328 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Peter H. Clinton and Laura E. England. Grantors: Cameron S. and Kathryn Coley, Jordan K. and Candace Rowan. Excise Tax: $554. Value: $277,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0983.
Sept. 28: 6.139 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Glenn A. and Kelly R. Becker. Grantors: Eric T. and Jordain D. Hardin. Excise Tax: $794. Value: $397,000. Book: 0517. Page: 0999.
Sept. 28: 2 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Billy J. and Alia Miller. Grantors: Monty E. and Jarrett P. Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 1019.
Sept. 28: 15 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Paul and Kristin Lowe. Grantors: Donald A. Hart, Donald A. Hart Jr. and Vonda B. Hart. Excise Tax: $440. Value: $220,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1031.
Sept. 28: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Fred Lemly, Arnold Houck, New River Charge Parsonage Fund, The New River Charge, Calvary-Zion Charge, Calvary-Zion Parsonage Property. Grantors: Fred Lemly, Arnold Houck, New River Charge Parsonage Fund, The New River Charge, Calvary-Zion Charge, Calvary-Zion Charge, Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church, Calvary-Zion Parsonage Property. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 1034.
Sept. 28: 1.680 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Keith D. and Mary S. Little. Grantors: Edward J. and Nancy Miller, Nancy W. Little. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 1037.
Sept. 28: 2.149 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Bryan D. Lewis and Nancy Guerrero. Grantors: Bryan D. Lewis, Nancy M. Amador and Nancy M. Guerrero. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 1041.
Sept. 28: 1 Acre, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Bryan Lewis. Grantors: Silverio and Michelle Hernandez. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1043.
Sept. 28: 3 Lots, Elk Township. Grantees: Allen J. Barwick Jr. and Elizabeth B. Barwick. Grantor: Thomas W. Parker III. Excise Tax: $482. Value: $241,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1073.
Sept. 28: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kent D. and Melody G. Millsaps. Grantors: Robert E. Ratcliffe, Karen L. Brown, Karen Lynn Brown Living Trust. Excise Tax: $630. Value: $315,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1097.
Sept. 28: 2 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Mark G. and Donna J. Schumacher. Grantors: Gary L., Lisa, Chad M., Benjamin L., Kirsten A., Hubert, Patricia E. and Chad M. Estes. Excise Tax: $610. Value: $305,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1121.
Sept. 28: 1.540 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Richard L. and Deborah J. Bradner. Grantors: Randall W. and Robyn Fuquay. Excise Tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1145.
Sept. 28: 9.921 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Glenn D. Hughes Jr. and Brittany A. Hughes. Grantors: William and Shearon B. Campbell. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1159.
Sept. 28: 13.025 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Daniel Duckworth. Grantors: Dwayne D. and Sandra P. Miller. Excise Tax: $616. Value: $308,000. Book: 0517. Page: 1166.
Sept. 28: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Anthony W. Miller. Grantors: Leonard J. and Phyllis S. Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 1212.
Sept. 28: 1 Lot, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Michael D. and Elliott S. Smith. Grantors: Michael D. and Elliott S. Smith, M & E Real Estate, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0517. Page: 1215.
