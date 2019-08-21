The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Aug. 12: 2 lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joseph W. Russell. Grantors: Donald E. and Joyce A. Moretz. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0739.
Aug. 12: 2 lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Samuel C. and Sarah R. Shumate. Grantors: Dallas K. and Margaret T. Greer. Excise Tax: $556. Value: $278,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0742.
Aug. 12: 2 lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Melissa and Cristian Cortez. Grantors: Grace L. Kay, Mary and Luis Meza. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 0745.
Aug. 12: 3 lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael F., Mitzi P., James C. and Keri S. Walker. Grantors: Gary A. Carter. Excise Tax: $684. Value: $342,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0775.
Aug. 12: 2 tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: John R. and Judy S. Morris. Grantors: The John and Judy Morris Trusts. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 0797.
Aug. 13: 2 tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: The Ricky & Kay Herndon Trust. Grantors: Kay M. and Ricky L. Herndon. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 0823.
Aug. 13: Tract 1, W.W. Baldwin Estate. Grantees: Renna S. Miller. Grantors: Michele F. and Keith N. Lemly. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 0832.
Aug. 13: 18.05 acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Joseph A. Johnson. Grantors: James F. Johnson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 0835.
Aug. 13: Lot 38, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Margaret and Mark McClelland. Grantors: Bernard E. Wier and Donald G. Denny. Excise Tax: $64. Value: $32,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0837.
Aug. 13: 2 lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Danna J. Little. Grantors: Shirley J. Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 0840.
Aug. 13: 4 lots, Section B, Riverside Forest Development Company. Grantees: Andrea Cornatzer. Grantors: Janet Rice. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0843.
Aug. 13: Lot 43, River Bend Estates. Grantees: Robert J. and Peggy S. Zielinksi. Grantors: Octavius Real Estate Holdings. Excise Tax: $75. Value: $37,500. Book: 0503. Page: 0845.
Aug. 13: 8.288 acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Marcus B., Josef I., Maria E., Elias A., Moses E. Goebeler. Grantors: Reinhold Goebeler. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 0856.
Aug. 13: 2 tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: James W. and Kimberly D. Watters. Grantors: Ralph E., Barbara M. and James A. Russell. Excise Tax: $38. Value: $19,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0859.
Aug. 13: Lot 4, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Robert and Joyce Cailotto. Grantors: Steve and Vicki Kenyon. Excise Tax: $838. Value: $419,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0872.
Aug. 14: Lot 117, Blue Ridge Manor, Ashe Lake Section. Grantees: David P. and Susan C. Honeycutt. Grantors: Lou E., Ernie Mathis and Lou A. Claiborne. Excise Tax: $2. Value: $1,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0905.
Aug. 14: 2.173 acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Jesse T. Richardson and Tiffany R. Shatley. Grantors: Richard W. and Gail S. Kirrstetter. Excise Tax: $384. Value: $192,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0908.
Aug. 14: 1.2 acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Larry M. and Lesha D. McCoy. Grantors: Michael L. and Lesha D. McCoy. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 0927.
Aug. 14: 1.637 acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Charles and Karen Carpenter. Grantors: Wanda Colebaugh and Dorothy A. Peeler. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0930.
Aug. 14: Lot 1, Jefferson Township. Grantees: James M. and Kelly P. Vannoy. Grantors: The Petsy and Cliff Mezey Trust. Excise Tax: $900. Value: $450,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0936.
Aug. 14: 4 tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jaylyn and Rodney Waddell. Grantors: Fred, Jaylyn and Rodney Waddell, Matthew W. Johnson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0503. Page: 0939.
Aug. 15: Lot 87, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Kevin D. and kimberly-Ann Miles. Grantors: Carlos and Amaury B. Gimeno. Excise Tax: $480. Value: $240,000. Book: 0503. Page: 0960.
Aug. 15: Lot 4, Obids Township. Grantees: Robert W. and Tasha M. Tuuk. Grantors: Thomas Akulis. Excise Tax: $437. Value: $218,500. Book: 0503. Page: 0993.
Aug. 15: 0.575 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Robert E. and Kathy P. Privette. Grantors: Suzanne M. and Dominick P. Mastrion. Excise Tax: $730. Value: $365,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1012.
Aug. 16: 3 lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jonavan E. and Stephani Canty. Grantors: Meghan and Brian Norris. Excise Tax: $610. Value: $305,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1045.
Aug. 16: Tract 1, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Debra V. and Guilford E. Lewis. Grantors: Fletcher L. and Nancy G. Spillman. Excise Tax: $194. Value: $97,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1087.
Aug. 16: 171.646 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Riverland of Ashe. Grantors: The Joan Siegel Trust. Excise Tax: $3,000. Value: $1,500,000. Book: 0503. Page: 1103.
